File photo Attendees of last year's family game night each took their turns in a Dr. Suess Matching game. Pictured, (from left) is father Henry Janes, mother Becky Janes, Truman Janes, 13, and Hailey Janes, 9.

The city's Parks and Recreation department is holding its "Family Game Night," on Friday, a time for families to spend time with one another and play some board games while doing so.

The event is being organized entirely by the city and will take place at the Community Building, located at 110 N. Mt. Olive Street, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., event coordinator Ashley Davis said. It is an annual event that has been taking place as far back as 2006 and possibly before that.

The night will be free of charge and is open to the public, and refreshments such as cookies and soda will be available, Davis said. For those concerned about age affecting one's ability to play certain games, there will be a wide range of games specifically intended for different age groups.

There will also be some life-size games, such as a five-foot Jenga tower and a larger-than-usual game mat for Twister, Davis said. She also briefly explained what the focus of the night's event is.

"We at Parks and Recreation understand the importance of spending time with family and (we) value that," Davis said. It's important for our job to hold things like this for us to do because we want to Siloam Springs to be a family friendly place and the more opportunities we can create to do that, the better."

General News on 01/09/2019