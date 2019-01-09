Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs sophomore Mia Hevener goes in for a shot against Beebe during last Friday's game. The Lady Panthers hosted Alma on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime. Siloam Springs plays at Greenbrier this Friday in 5A-West Conference action.
5A-West Conference basketball standings
Girls Overall Conf.
Team W-L W-L
LR Christian 13-1 1-0
Russellville 9-4 1-0
Siloam Springs 4-10 1-0
Vilonia 12-1 1-0
Alma 6-5 0-1
Beebe 6-7 0-1
Greenbrier 4-10 0-1
Greenwood 8-5 0-1
Last week
Friday’s results
Siloam Springs 35, Beebe 32
LR Christian 63, Greenwood 54
Russellville 54, Greenbrier 42
Vilonia 63, Alma 34
This week
Tuesday’s results
Alma at Siloam Springs (n)
Beebe at Vilonia (n)
Greenbrier at LR Christian (n)
Greenwood at Russellville (n)
Friday’s games
Siloam Springs at Greenbrier
LR Christian at Alma
Russellville at Beebe
Vilonia at Greenwood
Boys Overall Conf.
Team W-L W-L
Alma 10-1 1-0
Greenbrier 11-3 1-0
LR Christian 6-7 1-0
Siloam Springs 6-6 1-0
Beebe 5-8 0-1
Greenwood 3-10 0-1
Russellville 8-5 0-1
Vilonia 7-8 0-1
Last week
Friday’s results
Siloam Springs 41, Beebe 39
LR Christian 67, Greenwood 41
Alma 61, Vilonia 49
Greenbrier 71, Russellville 67
This week
Tuesday’s results
Alma at Siloam Springs (n)
Beebe at Vilonia (n)
Greenbrier at LR Christian (n)
Greenwood at Russellville (n)
Friday’s games
Siloam Springs at Greenbrier
LR Christian at Alma
Russellville at Beebe
Vilonia at Greenwood
Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Murphy Perkins runs with the basketball during last Friday's game against Beebe. The Panthers hosted Alma on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime. Siloam Springs plays at Greenbrier on Friday in 5A-West Conference play.
Siloam Springs senior Murphy Perkins runs with the basketball during last Friday's game against Beebe. The Panthers hosted Alma on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime. Siloam Springs plays at Greenbrier on Friday in 5A-West Conference play.
Print Headline: Siloam Springs basketball heads to Greenbrier