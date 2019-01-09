Sign in
Siloam Springs basketball heads to Greenbrier January 9, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs sophomore Mia Hevener goes in for a shot against Beebe during last Friday's game. The Lady Panthers hosted Alma on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime. Siloam Springs plays at Greenbrier this Friday in 5A-West Conference action.

5A-West Conference basketball standings

Girls Overall Conf.

Team W-L W-L

LR Christian 13-1 1-0

Russellville 9-4 1-0

Siloam Springs 4-10 1-0

Vilonia 12-1 1-0

Alma 6-5 0-1

Beebe 6-7 0-1

Greenbrier 4-10 0-1

Greenwood 8-5 0-1

Last week

Friday’s results

Siloam Springs 35, Beebe 32

LR Christian 63, Greenwood 54

Russellville 54, Greenbrier 42

Vilonia 63, Alma 34

This week

Tuesday’s results

Alma at Siloam Springs (n)

Beebe at Vilonia (n)

Greenbrier at LR Christian (n)

Greenwood at Russellville (n)

Friday’s games

Siloam Springs at Greenbrier

LR Christian at Alma

Russellville at Beebe

Vilonia at Greenwood

Boys Overall Conf.

Team W-L W-L

Alma 10-1 1-0

Greenbrier 11-3 1-0

LR Christian 6-7 1-0

Siloam Springs 6-6 1-0

Beebe 5-8 0-1

Greenwood 3-10 0-1

Russellville 8-5 0-1

Vilonia 7-8 0-1

Last week

Friday’s results

Siloam Springs 41, Beebe 39

LR Christian 67, Greenwood 41

Alma 61, Vilonia 49

Greenbrier 71, Russellville 67

This week

Tuesday’s results

Alma at Siloam Springs (n)

Beebe at Vilonia (n)

Greenbrier at LR Christian (n)

Greenwood at Russellville (n)

Friday’s games

Siloam Springs at Greenbrier

LR Christian at Alma

Russellville at Beebe

Vilonia at Greenwood

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Murphy Perkins runs with the basketball during last Friday's game against Beebe. The Panthers hosted Alma on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime. Siloam Springs plays at Greenbrier on Friday in 5A-West Conference play.

Siloam Springs senior Murphy Perkins runs with the basketball during last Friday's game against Beebe. The Panthers hosted Alma on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime. Siloam Springs plays at Greenbrier on Friday in 5A-West Conference play.

Sports on 01/09/2019

Print Headline: Siloam Springs basketball heads to Greenbrier

