Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs sophomore Mia Hevener goes in for a shot against Beebe during last Friday's game. The Lady Panthers hosted Alma on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime. Siloam Springs plays at Greenbrier this Friday in 5A-West Conference action.

5A-West Conference basketball standings Girls Overall Conf. Team W-L W-L LR Christian 13-1 1-0 Russellville 9-4 1-0 Siloam Springs 4-10 1-0 Vilonia 12-1 1-0 Alma 6-5 0-1 Beebe 6-7 0-1 Greenbrier 4-10 0-1 Greenwood 8-5 0-1 Last week Friday’s results Siloam Springs 35, Beebe 32 LR Christian 63, Greenwood 54 Russellville 54, Greenbrier 42 Vilonia 63, Alma 34 This week Tuesday’s results Alma at Siloam Springs (n) Beebe at Vilonia (n) Greenbrier at LR Christian (n) Greenwood at Russellville (n) Friday’s games Siloam Springs at Greenbrier LR Christian at Alma Russellville at Beebe Vilonia at Greenwood Boys Overall Conf. Team W-L W-L Alma 10-1 1-0 Greenbrier 11-3 1-0 LR Christian 6-7 1-0 Siloam Springs 6-6 1-0 Beebe 5-8 0-1 Greenwood 3-10 0-1 Russellville 8-5 0-1 Vilonia 7-8 0-1 Last week Friday’s results Siloam Springs 41, Beebe 39 LR Christian 67, Greenwood 41 Alma 61, Vilonia 49 Greenbrier 71, Russellville 67 This week Tuesday’s results Alma at Siloam Springs (n) Beebe at Vilonia (n) Greenbrier at LR Christian (n) Greenwood at Russellville (n) Friday’s games Siloam Springs at Greenbrier LR Christian at Alma Russellville at Beebe Vilonia at Greenwood

Siloam Springs sophomore Mia Hevener goes in for a shot against Beebe during last Friday's game. The Lady Panthers hosted Alma on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime. Siloam Springs plays at Greenbrier this Friday in 5A-West Conference action.

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Murphy Perkins runs with the basketball during last Friday's game against Beebe. The Panthers hosted Alma on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime. Siloam Springs plays at Greenbrier on Friday in 5A-West Conference play.

Siloam Springs senior Murphy Perkins runs with the basketball during last Friday's game against Beebe. The Panthers hosted Alma on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime. Siloam Springs plays at Greenbrier on Friday in 5A-West Conference play.

Sports on 01/09/2019