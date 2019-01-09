Siloam Springs Futbol Club (SSFC) will be taking registrations for the spring season through Feb. 9.

Registration is available online at www.siloamspringsFC.com or by visiting the Parks and Recreation Department located at 401 West University St. Please have exact change in a sealed envelope when dropping off at Parks and Rec.

Final Registration will be held at the Siloam Springs Arvest West Branch (next to Atwoods) on Saturday, Feb. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon. Look for the SSFC banner.

Spring registration fees are $70 for the first child with $5 discounts for each sibling. For returning fall players, the fee is $50 with a 5$ discount for returning sibling. Children between the ages of 5-17 may participate.

For more information please contact SSFC at siloamspringsfutbolclub@gmail.com or search for Siloam Springs Futbol Club on Facebook.

