Dec. 25
• Trevor James Whitman, 20, arrested in connection with failure to appear x3.
• Juvenile, 17, arrested in connection with driving or boating under the influence, underage; driving left of center.
• Juvenile, 17, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.
• Michael Anthony Chavez, 20, arrested in connection with public intoxication.
• Bobby Joe Thrailkill, 38, cited in connection with failure to appear x2.
• Joseph Andrew Wall, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Lee Andrew Derrick, 32, cited in connection with criminal mischief -- 2nd degree.
• Jonie Lee Martinez, 39, cited in connection with driving with a canceled, suspended or revoked driver's license.
• Seth Michael Dunlap, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Dec. 26
• Brian Alfred Robin, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Staci Nicole Moore, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Dec. 27
• Gabrielle Alexis Graham, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Dec. 28
• Yenni Elizabeth Cruz, 35, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with a canceled, suspended or revoked driver's license; furnishing prohibited articles.
• Nathaniel Kham Inthasone, 34, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jose Juan Carballo Mayorga, 34, cited in connection with shoplifting.
• Cody Dale Calcott, 31, arrested in connection with a warrant for being a sex offender living near a school and/or daycare.
• David Arizona Stone, 22, arrested in connection with theft by receiving; theft of property; criminal mischief -- 2nd degree; driving with a canceled, suspended or revoked driver's license.
• Julissa Angelina Leal, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Brent Len Meek, 44, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Dec. 29
• Jose Antonio Nava-Salaz, 59, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dec. 30
• Edythe Marie Martinez, 52, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Print Headline: Arrests and citations