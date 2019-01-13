Dec. 25

• Trevor James Whitman, 20, arrested in connection with failure to appear x3.

• Juvenile, 17, arrested in connection with driving or boating under the influence, underage; driving left of center.

• Juvenile, 17, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

• Michael Anthony Chavez, 20, arrested in connection with public intoxication.

• Bobby Joe Thrailkill, 38, cited in connection with failure to appear x2.

• Joseph Andrew Wall, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Lee Andrew Derrick, 32, cited in connection with criminal mischief -- 2nd degree.

• Jonie Lee Martinez, 39, cited in connection with driving with a canceled, suspended or revoked driver's license.

• Seth Michael Dunlap, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Dec. 26

• Brian Alfred Robin, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Staci Nicole Moore, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Dec. 27

• Gabrielle Alexis Graham, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Dec. 28

• Yenni Elizabeth Cruz, 35, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with a canceled, suspended or revoked driver's license; furnishing prohibited articles.

• Nathaniel Kham Inthasone, 34, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jose Juan Carballo Mayorga, 34, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Cody Dale Calcott, 31, arrested in connection with a warrant for being a sex offender living near a school and/or daycare.

• David Arizona Stone, 22, arrested in connection with theft by receiving; theft of property; criminal mischief -- 2nd degree; driving with a canceled, suspended or revoked driver's license.

• Julissa Angelina Leal, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Brent Len Meek, 44, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Dec. 29

• Jose Antonio Nava-Salaz, 59, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 30

• Edythe Marie Martinez, 52, cited in connection with failure to appear.

