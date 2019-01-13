CHICKASHA, Okla. -- Hutch Peterson's layup with four seconds left was enough as Science and Arts (Okla.) completed a 64-63 victory over the No. 21 John Brown University men's basketball team on Thursday night inside Drover Fieldhouse.

After the game's 13th and final lead change, the Golden Eagles (12-4, 6-2 Sooner Athletic) managed to work their way down the court and draw a foul with one second left, but sophomore Rokas Grabliauskas was unable to convert both attempts at the line, sending JBU to its first loss since Dec. 6.

The contest didn't come down to the final possession, however, as John Brown managed to hit just 10 of 38 (26 percent) behind the arc and 21 of 59 overall (36 percent).

Over the last five games, JBU has been limited to a 27 percent mark from long range (39-of-143).

"I'm really proud of our fight tonight, but some late mistakes coupled with them scoring in the last five possessions put us in a tough spot," head coach Jason Beschta said. "I thought we played really hard though. It showed in the rebounding and how we took care of the ball.

"We just didn't shoot the ball well tonight. I believe in our shooters, but when you don't hit shots against a team that's throwing a zone at you, it's going to make the zone look bigger and more effective."

Senior Jake Caudle scored 17 points on 5 of 13 shooting from behind the arc, and Grabliauskas finished with 10 points and eight rebounds, helping JBU capture a 37-31 rebounding advantage.

Grabliasukas' 3-pointer with 33 seconds left tied the game at 62, but USAO earned points in four of its final five trips down the court.

Cameron Hines led all players with 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting while Dedrian Parmer contributed 14 points and five rebounds, but committed six of USAO's 13 turnovers.

JBU converted seven offensive rebounds into 13 second-chance points while limiting the Drovers to just two second chances, but USAO made them count to the tune of five points.

USAO has now won three straight, including five of their last six. John Brown has lost each of its last four trips to the Drover Fieldhouse.

The Golden Eagles returned home Saturday against Mid-America Christian (Okla.). Results were not available at presstime.

JBU is back in action on Thursday at Panhandle State (Okla.).

Sports on 01/13/2019