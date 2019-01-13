ROGERS -- The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys opened Northwest Arkansas Conference play with a victory Thursday night with a 38-21 victory over Rogers Heritage at War Eagle Arena.

The victory was the ninth straight for the Panthers (11-3, 1-0 NWAC).

Siloam Springs led 12-4 after the first quarter and 19-12 at halftime. The Panthers outscored the War Eagles 17-2 in the third quarter to take a 36-14 lead going into the final quarter.

Carter Winesburg led the Panthers with 16 points, while Josh Stewart had 13, Jedi Hunter three and Caden Pharr, Brendan Lashley and Zach Jones each with two.

Ninth-grade girls

The ninth-grade girls suffered their fifth straight loss 31-25 to Rogers Heritage.

Heritage led 10-2 after the first quarter, but the Lady Panthers (3-11, 0-1) held the Lady War Eagles scoreless in the second quarter and pulled within 10-8 at halftime.

Heritage took a 22-15 lead going into the final quarter.

Reina Tiefel led the Lady Panthers with nine points, while Hannah Riley had seven, Jaydah Walker six and Alexa Maxwell three.

Eighth-grade boys

Rogers Lingle handed the eighth-grade boys a 34-25 loss on Thursday at Siloam Springs Middle School.

The Lions led 7-6 after the first quarter and 11-10 at halftime. Lingle took a 20-17 lead going into the fourth quarter, where it outscored the Panthers 14-8.

Dalton Newman led the Panthers (5-3) with nine points, while Connor Clayton had eight, Levi Fox six and Nathan Vachon two.

Eighth-grade girls

The eighth-grade girls won their fifth in a row Thursday night, defeating Rogers Lingle 37-8.

The Lady Panthers (8-1) held Lingle scoreless in the first half and led 18-0 at halftime before taking a 34-4 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Brooke Ross led Siloam Springs with 14 points, while Mimo Jacklik had eight, Brooke Smith six, Sophia Stephenson three and Audrey Sears, Anna Wleklinski and Faith Ellis each with two.

Seventh-grade boys

The seventh-grade boys picked up their second straight win 49-23 against Roger Lingle on Thursday evening.

The Panthers (5-2) led 10-9 after the first quarter and 24-13 at halftime. Siloam Springs extended its lead to 32-19 going into the fourth quarter.

Nathan Hawbaker led the Panthers with 16 points, while Cayden Hansen had 11 and Cameron Stafford eight. Eric Diebler, Mason Simmons and Silas Tugwell each scored four points, while Jordan McCoy had two.

Seventh-grade girls

The seventh-grade girls also won their second straight 28-13 over Rogers Lingle on Thursday night.

The game was tied 4-4 after the first quarter and Siloam Springs pulled ahead 12-9 at halftime.

The Lady Panthers (4-3) took a 20-13 lead going into the fourth quarter, where they outscored Lingle 8-0.

Keely Keener led the Lady Panthers with 16 points, while Chaney Stanaland had six, Lexi Masters four and Ellen Slater two.

Up next

The ninth-grade teams return to action on Monday at Bentonville West, while the seventh- and eighth-grade teams host Rogers Kirksey.

