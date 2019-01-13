(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at gthomas@nwadg.com.
Monday's games
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rogers Kirksey at Siloam Springs 7th 4:30 p.m.
Rogers Kirksey at Siloam Springs 8th 5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Bentonville West 5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Rogers Kirksey at Siloam Springs 7th 4:30 p.m.
Rogers Kirksey at Siloam Springs 8th 5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Bentonville West 6:45 p.m.
Tuesday's games
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Greenwood at Siloam Springs 6 p.m.
Colcord at Afton 6:30 p.m.
Braggs at Watts 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Greenwood at Siloam Springs 7:30 p.m.
Colcord at Afton 8 p.m.
Braggs at Watts 8 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING
Siloam Springs at Springdale/Har-Ber 4 p.m.
Thursday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
JBU women at Panhandle State 6 p.m.
JBU men at Panhandle State 8 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Colcord at Chouteau Tournament TBA
Keys at Kansas 6:30 p.m.
Dewar at Watts 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Colcord at Chouteau Tournament TBA
Keys at Kansas 8 p.m.
Dewar at Watts 8 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING
Siloam Springs at Elkins 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Clarksville, Fayetteville at SSHS 3:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fayetteville Woodland at Siloam Springs 7th 4:30 p.m.
Fayetteville Woodland at Siloam Springs 8th 5:30 p.m.
Rogers at Siloam Springs 9th 5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Fayetteville Woodland at Siloam Springs 7th 4:30 p.m.
Fayetteville Woodland at Siloam Springs 8th 5:30 p.m.
Rogers at Siloam Springs 9th 6:45 p.m.
Friday's games
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs at LR Christian 6 p.m.
Kansas at Oaks 6:30 p.m.
Colcord at Chouteau Tournament TBA
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs at LR Christian 7:30 p.m.
Kansas at Oaks 8 p.m.
Colcord at Chouteau Tournament TBA
Saturday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
JBU women at Wayland Baptist 2 p.m.
JBU men at Wayland Baptist 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Colcord at Chouteau Tournament TBA
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Colcord at Chouteau Tournament TBA
