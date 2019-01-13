(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at gthomas@nwadg.com.

Monday's games

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rogers Kirksey at Siloam Springs 7th 4:30 p.m.

Rogers Kirksey at Siloam Springs 8th 5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Bentonville West 5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Rogers Kirksey at Siloam Springs 7th 4:30 p.m.

Rogers Kirksey at Siloam Springs 8th 5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Bentonville West 6:45 p.m.

Tuesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Greenwood at Siloam Springs 6 p.m.

Colcord at Afton 6:30 p.m.

Braggs at Watts 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Greenwood at Siloam Springs 7:30 p.m.

Colcord at Afton 8 p.m.

Braggs at Watts 8 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

Siloam Springs at Springdale/Har-Ber 4 p.m.

Thursday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU women at Panhandle State 6 p.m.

JBU men at Panhandle State 8 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Colcord at Chouteau Tournament TBA

Keys at Kansas 6:30 p.m.

Dewar at Watts 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Colcord at Chouteau Tournament TBA

Keys at Kansas 8 p.m.

Dewar at Watts 8 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

Siloam Springs at Elkins 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

Clarksville, Fayetteville at SSHS 3:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fayetteville Woodland at Siloam Springs 7th 4:30 p.m.

Fayetteville Woodland at Siloam Springs 8th 5:30 p.m.

Rogers at Siloam Springs 9th 5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Fayetteville Woodland at Siloam Springs 7th 4:30 p.m.

Fayetteville Woodland at Siloam Springs 8th 5:30 p.m.

Rogers at Siloam Springs 9th 6:45 p.m.

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at LR Christian 6 p.m.

Kansas at Oaks 6:30 p.m.

Colcord at Chouteau Tournament TBA

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at LR Christian 7:30 p.m.

Kansas at Oaks 8 p.m.

Colcord at Chouteau Tournament TBA

Saturday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU women at Wayland Baptist 2 p.m.

JBU men at Wayland Baptist 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Colcord at Chouteau Tournament TBA

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Colcord at Chouteau Tournament TBA

The sports editor is responsible for the writing and display of the news and features in the sports section of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. If you have any questions or suggestions or to report scores or calendar listings, call (479) 202-9255. To fax, dial (479) 202-9309. To write, mail to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader sports department, 151 Highway 412 E. Suite B, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. When reporting scores, please leave a phone number.

Sports on 01/13/2019