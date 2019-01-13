GREENBRIER -- Siloam Springs' girls won their third straight conference game Friday with a 57-46 victory in a battle of Lady Panthers at Greenbrier.

Siloam Springs (6-10, 3-0) led 14-7 after the first quarter and 32-19 at halftime. Greenbrier outscored Siloam Springs 11-9 to pull within 41-30 going into the fourth quarter.

Sophomore Jadyn Still hit three 3-pointers and led Siloam Springs with 17 points. Jael Harried scored 16 points, while Chloe Price added 11, Brooklyn Shreve six, Alexsis Fortner five and Sydney Moorman and Morgan Winesburg each with two.

Boys

Greenbrier 70, Siloam Springs 45

Greenbrier scored 29 points in the first quarter and rolled to a big win over the Siloam Springs boys Friday.

Greenbrier led 29-10 after the first quarter and 41-18 at halftime. Siloam Springs outscored Greenbrier 22-15 in the third quarter to pull within 56-40 going into the fourth quarter.

Greenbrier's Kobe Dunlap it four 3-pointers and scored 16 of his game-high 25 points in the first quarter.

Drew Vachon and Evan Sauer each scored 11 points to lead Siloam Springs, while Murphy Perkins and Jacob Wakefield each had seven. Karson Clement added four points, while Landon Ward scored three and Jordan Stewart two.

