Dec. 31
• Brandon Tyler Dempsey, 18, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia x2; assault -- 2nd degree x2; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to test.
• Dawn Roxanne Brown, 38 arrested in connection with parole violation.
• Christina Joan Maddox, 47, cited in connection with careless/prohibitive driving; failure to appear.
Jan. 1
• Kimberly Jay Marsh, 54, cited in connection with improper use of evidences of registration; driving with a canceled, suspended or revoked driver's license; driving without insurance.
• Halie Dionne Freemyer, 27, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Louis Jose Tovar Landaverde, 28, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.
Jan. 2
• Carrie Ann Hill, 50, cited in connection with shoplifiting.
Jan. 3
• Michael Joesph Weaver, 45, arrested in conection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.
• Dorothy Ruth Peek, 45, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Ruben Jay Ames, 35, cited in connection with careless/prohibitive driving.
• Beckie Ann Parker, 64, arrrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public
• Monique Renae Rowbotham, 19, arrested in connection with use of a wireless telecommunications device while driving, warrant.
Jan. 4
• Trenton Scott Vandusen, 20, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance.
• Michael Jesse Guest Jr., 38, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; endangering the welfare of a minor -- 1st degree; reckless driving.
• Samantha Dawn Bibrowicz, 41, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; careless/prohibitive driving.
• Reiden Keith Tizon, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Jason Anthony Reese, 44, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Jan. 5
• Seth Michael Dunlap, 21, arrested in connection with contributing to the delinquency of a minor; public intoxication -- drinking in public; fleeing; criminal contempt.
• Derrick Shane Comstock, 36, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Cassandra Marie Moreau, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Carlos Alvarado, 22, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; driving or boating while intoxicated; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.
• Brittney Derae Self, 29, arrested in connection with driving with a suspended or revoked driver's license.
Jan. 6
• Joshua Clayton Johnson, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.General News on 01/16/2019
Print Headline: Arrests and citations