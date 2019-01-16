Detectives of the Siloam Springs Police Department arrested Dwight Vann of Siloam Springs, 45, in connection with breaking or entering and theft of property, according to a Jan. 9 press release from the SSPD. The crimes are thought to have taken place at more than a dozen storage units across the city and Vann is a co-conspirator of James Calcott of Siloam Springs, 39, who was arrested last month in connection with a series of thefts and breakins, the press release states.

Vann is currently being held at the Benton County Jail in connection with 15 felony counts of theft of property and four felony counts of breaking or entering, according to records from the Benton County Jail website. If you or someone you know has any information regarding this case, contact the Siloam Springs Police Department at 479-524-4118 or at tips@siloamsprings.com.

