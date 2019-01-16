If you are working to shed a few pounds, you may think that eating bland salads and dry pieces of chicken is the way to go. However, choosing healthy oils for cooking as well as incorporating foods with healthy fat can help you feel full longer and promote heart health. Oils with fewer than 4 grams of saturated fat per tablespoon are good choices. These include:

• Olive oil -- A favorite component in the Mediterranean diet, olive oil is flavorful and rich in antioxidants. This is a versatile choice if you only buy one type, and cook with olive oil at low heat. Substitute olive oil for butter and other solid fats in recipes. Adults should consume no more than about 2 tablespoons of oil daily.

• Grapeseed, rice bran and avocado oil -- These pricier options taste great and tolerate higher temperatures than olive oil. Because of their price, these oils may be blended with less expensive (and potentially less healthy) oils, so read labels carefully.

Healthy fats in foods include salmon, avocados, nuts and seeds.

Coconut oil in the spotlight

One of the most controversial oils on the market, coconut oil is considered a solid fat. Research has promoted its health benefits as a medium chain fatty acid, but most coconut oils are long chain fatty acids and do not offer metabolism-boosting benefits.

Coconut oil contains 91 percent saturated fat, nearly double that of bacon fat, which is 50 percent saturated fat. The American Heart Association recommends avoiding coconut oil, along with trans fats, which are common in partially hydrogenated oils, as they raise cholesterol levels and increase risk for heart disease.

Move to burn

Exercise to energize you during the winter may include:

• Swimming -- Head to your local recreation center and spend time in the pool with this full body workout that is easy on the joints.

• Walking -- Bundle up and take a daily stroll around your neighborhood after a big meal or first thing in the morning to clear your head and prepare for the day.

• Yoga -- Unroll a mat in your living room and follow an online instructor or take a class at a local studio to enjoy this strength-building, stress-relieving exercise.

Tidbits

• Sleep can help you keep your weight in check. If you are trying to shed pounds, set a goal to get between seven and eight hours per night.

• Eliminating foods you love to lose weight can increase the likelihood that you may binge on unhealthy choices. Instead, have a small bar of antioxidant-rich dark chocolate or just a cup of your favorite chips.

• A psychologist can be a helpful partner in your weight-loss journey. Ask your primary care provider for a referral to a behavioral health expert who can help you make effective lifestyle changes.

