Four Chaplains Memorial Service

American Legion Post 29 will host a Four Chaplains Memorial Service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3 at New Life Church, located at 1611 Cheri Whitlock Dr. The Four Chaplains Memorial Service is dedicated to the memory of four brave military chaplains that lost their lives while serving on the troop transport ship U.S.S. Dorchester during World War II. The ship was torpedoed by a Nazi Submarine off the coast of Greenland on Feb. 3, 1943. Come hear the story of how the chaplains worked to calm the service members and gave their own life jackets so others could live.

Republican Women

Siloam Springs Republican Women will hold their monthly meeting on Monday, Jan. 28 at the Compass Fellowship building, 318 Main Street. Refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. Topic for group discussion, "When, how, and why did you chose to become a Republican?" Benton County Judge Barry Moehring will discuss the upcoming special election March 12 for the Benton County Courts facility. Guests are welcome, including gentlemen.

Museum Book Club

The Siloam Springs Museum Book Club will meet meet at 7 p.m., Jan. 28 at Birra-Vinos to discuss The Deerslayer (or The First War-Path) by James Fenimore Cooper. The book is the first of a series of five novels, titled the Leatherstocking Tales, by Cooper. The books are set in 18th century era of development in the primarily former Iroquois areas in central New York. Each novel features Natty Bumpo, a frontiersman known to European-American settlers as "Leatherstocking," "The Pathfinder," and "The Trapper." Native Americans call him "Deerslayer," "La Longue Carabine" (Long Rifle in French), and "Hawkeye."

Veterans of Foreign Wars Chili/Soup Fundraiser

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1674 in Siloam Springs is holding a chili and soup fundraiser on Jan. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their facility located at 830 S. Lincoln St. Tickets can be purchased at TH Rogers Lumber Co., located at 1420 E. Kenwood St., or at the Chamber of Commerce, which is located at 101 N. Mt. Olive St. Adult tickets are $6, they are $4 for kids ages five to 12 and those four or younger will get in free.

Siloam Springs Chess Club

Members of Siloam Springs Chess Club will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday evenings at Pour Jon's in Siloam Springs. For more information, contact bgsivils@gmail.com or by text at 479-530-1855.

English Classes

First Baptist Church Siloam Springs is offering English classes for adults. Classes are from 6 to 7:45 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday. All who enroll are evaluated the first time they attend. They will be in classes which will fit their needs. Some students come with no English, while others speak English and want accent reduction. There is no cost for the classes, although each student will pay for their book at cost over several weeks. There are activities for children of all ages on Wednesday. No childcare is provided on Monday. Children do not attend the classes with their parents as this makes it harder for parents to learn English. English classes meet in Room 122 on the lower level of the church building. Enter from the lower parking lot on the west side of the building. There will be signs posted. Teachers are trained and certified through the National Literacy Partnership and the North American Mission Board. This will be the third consecutive year of the literacy program at First Baptist under the direction of C.L. Pickle. She has previously led literacy programs in Virginia, Georgia and Texas. Pickle is a statewide trainer under the Arkansas State Baptist Convention. For more information, call C.L. Pickle at 479-373-1426 or Stewart Pickle at 479-228-1298. People from any language background are welcome. Sí, hablamos español.

SSRH Auxiliary volunteer drive

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital Auxiliary is looking for willing volunteers for the information desk, obstetrics department, radiology department, surgery department and materials management. The Auxiliary offers an opportunity to help the community while working three or four hours a week. Stop by the front desk of the hospital for an application or call Donna Conger for more information at 479-373-6428.

Coffee with the Commander

Each Saturday morning from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Siloam Post 29 of the American Legion hosts "Coffee with the Commander." A time for those who served to enjoy the camaraderie that they experienced during their time with "Uncle Sam." The event is held in the basement of the American Legion Community Hall located at 110 N. Mount Olive St. The coffee and donuts are fresh; the conversation is usually lively, jolly and informative. Don't miss this opportunity to meet and greet local veterans who are still serving their veteran community. For more information, visit SiloamPost29.org or contact Jim Wilbanks at 850-520-0225.

Coat drive

New and gently used coats and sweaters of all sizes, especially children's sizes, are being collected for those in need. They will be distributed at the clothing giveaway at Eastgate Church of Christ from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the first Friday of the month. Items also are offered to nursing home residents and students at local schools. All coats will be cleaned by Snappy Dry Cleaners. Coats can be dropped off at the office of Dr. Susan Vaughan at My Family Eye Care located at 820 Stateline Road in West Siloam Springs or Snappy Dry Cleaners located at 618 S. Holly St. or at Eastgate Church of Christ located at 1997 East U.S. Highway 412. For more information, call Joyce at 918-422-5811.

Yoga classes

Bridges to Wellness and the Siloam Springs Parks and Recreation Department are sponsoring Yoga classes. Classes will be 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday nights at the Moss House located at 311 S. Mount Olive St. The cost for classes is $3. For more information, call Sarah Losh at 479-549-3143.

Fire Department feedback

The Siloam Springs Fire Department offers an Emergency Medical Services Customer Survey that will allow individuals who have been treated by a city ambulance to provide honest and confidential feedback about their experience. Customers can provide valuable insight and feedback into the Fire Department's performance.

"Our goal is to constantly strive to improve the quality of the services that we provide to the citizens," said Siloam Springs Fire Department Chief Jeremey Criner. "The feedback that we receive will be an integral part of our quality improvement program."

If you've had any interaction with the city's EMS crews, please take a few minutes to fill out the EMS Customer Survey located on the Fire Department page of the City's website, www.siloamsprings.com/199/Fire.

Senior Activity Center

The Siloam Springs Senior Activity and Wellness Center invites anyone over the age of 60 to come to the center for lunch.

The center is located at 750 Heritage Court. Cost for lunch is $3 donation per meal. There is an exercise room and game room for guests' enjoyment. If you need a ride, the center's van can pick you up. Call 479-524-5735 for more information. Menus and activities calendar is available in the lobby.

While We're Waiting

While We're Waiting is a grief support group designed specifically for parents who have lost children. The group, led by Don and Deondra Chamberlain, meets the second Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at Sager Creek Community Church, located at 1600 Cheri Whitlock Drive in Siloam Springs. Refreshments are served. For more information, call 479-549-7005.

Grief Support Group

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital hosts a Grief Support Group with Don Wleklinski, APRN, at 6 p.m. every first and third Friday of the month inside Classroom 1 at 603 N. Progress Ave. in Siloam Springs. The grief support group will not meet in November or December, but will resume meeting in January 2019. If you would like to join the group, call 479-220-2772.

Dogwood Literacy Council

It is rewarding to be able to assist someone who is trying to improve their literacy skills in order to help their family. The Dogwood Literacy Council is in need of more volunteers who would like to become a tutor. Training and materials will be provided. For more information, contact Charlie at 479-524-4009.

Make your home safe and accessible

Kind at Heart Ministries is offering help to make homes "safe and accessible" with ramps, widening doors and building handrails. Financial assistance may be available. For more information, contact 479-373-6281 between the hours of 1 and 5 p.m. or email servant@kindatheart.org.

Fundraiser breakfast/band

The Siloam Springs Senior Activity and Wellness Center will host a weekly fundraiser breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. every Friday at the center, located at 750 Heritage Court. The fundraiser is open to all ages. The center will also host the OK Country Band at 1 p.m. the first Thursday of every month. The performance is free and open to anyone.

Manna Center Thrift Store

The Manna Center Thrift Store is now accepting credit and debit cards for purchases of $10 or more to make it easier for customers to shop. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Customers can like the thrift store on Facebook or stop by and see what the dollar item is for the week. Anything over a month old is half price. The Manna Center is located at 670 Heritage Court, behind the Senior Activity and Wellness Center on Tulsa Street.

Tailwaggers seeking volunteers and donations

Tailwaggers is seeking volunteers to walk dogs and socialize cats at the city animal shelter. They are also in need of donations of chewies, rawhides, cat toys and dog harnesses for the animal shelter. Donations can be dropped off at the animal shelter located at 1300 E. Ashley St. Call 238-3612 for more information.

CrossTraining

CrossTraining is held at 3DPT from 5:30 a.m. to 6:45 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The group shares in scripture, prays and then has a 45- to 60-minute workout. The class is free but voluntary donations can be made to help support the cost of utilities and equipment. For more information, contact Johnny Pittman at 479-220-1967.

Kansas Public Library

The Kansas Public Library has lots of activities to enjoy. The library has a "Freegal Music Service" that offers over 10,000 music labels from 65 countries. A library patron in good standing may download three songs a week for free from https://eodls.freegalmusic.com. Refreshments will be provided. For more news and updates, visit the Kansas Public Library's Facebook page.

Community on 01/16/2019