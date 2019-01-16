Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader School board president Brian Lamb, left, and Superintendent Ken Ramey, right, presented Roger Holroyd, center, with a plaque on Thursday honoring him for his service to the Siloam Springs School Board. Holroyd formally announced his resignation from the board during Thursday's meeting after nearly 10 years on the board.

The Siloam Springs School Board is looking for a new member for the Zone 1 seat after school board member Roger Holroyd officially resigned from the position during Thursday's meeting.

Holroyd gave the school board notice in December that he would be resigning this month. At the time, he was president of Arvest Bank Siloam Springs and he explained that he has accepted a position of Arvest Bank's Fort Smith Market.

Holroyd has served on the board since 2009 and his second five-year term was set to be complete in May.

"We are thrilled for your 10 years of service, most appreciative" said Superintendent Ken Ramey.

Holroyd said he has tremendous respect for the school staff and the jobs they do every day.

"It's an amazing way to serve this district and take care of kids and not just educating but care for them and take care of their physical needs and their emotional needs as well as educating them," he said. "You just all do an amazing job."

The biggest privilege has been working with Ramey, and administrative assistant Bambi Lawlis, Holroyd said.

"I have learned so much about leading a team from watching Ken work and this team and it's just been a really great learning experience for me and a privilege for me to be associated with this district and this board and with you," he said.

According to the Arkansas School Board Association, the school board has just 30 days to select a new school board member to fill Holroyd's position or it will be filled by the county quorum court. The person who is selected to fill the position will have to file to run in the May school board election.

During the meeting, school board members approved a process, following ASBA protocol, for filling the Zone 1 seat. Board members confirmed they will select the next member. They asked interested parties to contact the superintendent's office by noon Feb. 1. and must provide a resume of qualifications and a cover letter stating why they are seeking the position and why they should be chosen for the position.

Zone 1 includes much of the rural area west of Arkansas Highway 59 north of Siloam Springs, Ark., Highway 16 south of Siloam Springs, and of the the portion of the district in Washington County. More information is available on the school's website,

In other business, the board approved appointing Amy Hufford as interim principal of Southside Elementary, and Josh Killian as interim assistant principal. Board members also voted to grant Tamara Lane 20 days of emergency sick leave.

Lane, Southside Elementary Principal, was absent most of the fall semester and is anticipated to continue to miss work during the spring semester, according to a press release from the district.

Lane was diagnosed with a brain tumor in September, according to a Oct. 31 report in the Herald-Leader about a fundraiser planned in her benefit. She continued to work as much as possible while undergoing treatments.

"We are hoping and praying for Mrs. Lane's quick return to our school family," the press release stated.

During Lane's absence, Hufford has stepped in to lead the school and other district personnel have helped her with with day-to-day operations.

"Our goal in designating these titles is to maintain the leadership and direction of Southside Elementary School and to provide guidance in curriculum, personnel and program decisions until Mrs. Lane's return," the release stated. "We know that our staff of professionals at Southside will fully endorse and support Mrs. Hufford and Mr. Killian; and will work with them to fulfill the teaching and learning goals that our Southside team has established for this year. All of us are resolved to pull together as district and building teams during this time period for continued academic success for every student."

Other actions taken by the school board:

• Approved a construction management contract with Milestone Construction of Springdale to build new freezer storage facility for the district.

• Approved a guaranteed maximum price for the new freezer storage facility not to exceed $500,000.

• Approved allowing three high school teachers to work through their prep periods during the spring semester.

