John Brown University women's soccer earned recognition as the United Soccer Coaches Southwest Regional Staff of the Year, as head coach Kathleen Paulsen accepted the award on Thursday on behalf of the entire staff.

Paulsen, third-year graduate assistant Adrienne Kennedy, first-year goalkeeping coach Mark Bjornsen and first-year strength and conditioning coach Kelcey Finn were voted as the region's top coaching staff, one of just seven coaching staffs in the NAIA to earn the recognition.

The staff led the Golden Eagles back to the NAIA National Championships, the squad's third trip in six seasons, including capturing its first-ever win in the national tournament, a 1-0 win over Kansas Wesleyan in the Opening Round.

Finishing with an overall mark of 16-5-1, Paulsen and staff enjoyed their third-consecutive 15-win season, highlighted by a win over the eventual national champion, seven All-Sooner Athletic selections, the program's second-ever All-American in sophomore goalkeeper Caitlyn Logan and the program's highest-ever weekly national ranking.

Each division of the NCAA, NAIA, Junior College and High School were recognized at the United Soccer Coaches College Coaches Awards Reception during the organization's annual convention, held at the McCormick Place.

Sports on 01/16/2019