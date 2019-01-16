50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1969

Wednesday, Jan. 15, marked a milestone for one of the most popular programs on KUOA. The birthday program, which was heard Monday through Saturday at 7:45 a.m. celebrated its first birthday.

Carl McQuay in the previous year wished a Happy Birthday to over 4,000 people in the four-state area that KUOA serves. Carl said that the idea of the program is, "that everyone likes to be remembered, especially on his birthday." He went on to say, "If by wishing a certain person a Happy Birthday on our program, we bring a little happiness and merriment to that person, we feel the program is a success."

Birthday requests were received from people of all ages. The oldest was 100 years. The birthday program also launched a brilliant career for "Grenalda," the 6-foot, 4-inch, 65-pound singing Sweetheart of the Ozarks. She made an appearance on the birthday program one day, sang the birthday song and soared to stardom.

30 Years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1989

Senior point guard Jami West keyed a fourth quarter Siloam Springs comeback as the Lady Panthers nipped the Harrison Lady Goblins 45-43 in a 1-AAA matchup in Siloam Springs. The Lady Panthers, 10-5 overall, had won five straight games and led the 1-AAA with a 2-0 record.

West, who scored nine of her game high 15 points in the fourth quarter, sparked an 11-2 Siloam Springs run in the period. Cammi Akins and West hit jump shots to cut Harrison's lead from 37-30 to 37-34. After Carla Thomas hit for the Lady Goblins, West nailed a three-pointer from the corner to cut the lead to 39-37 with 4:00 left to play.

Kelly Wilmoth pulled the Lady Panthers even at 39-39 by hitting both ends of a 1-and-1 with 3:35 left, and then West gave Siloam Springs a 41-39 lead with a jumper with 2:54 left.

Thomas countered with a short jumper for Harrison, knotting the score at 41-41 with 2:30 left.

The two teams traded misses -- Siloam Springs from the field and Harrison from the foul line and then traded turnovers, before West put the Lady Panthers up for good (43-41) when she made both ends of a 1-and-1 with 27 seconds left.

Siloam Springs got the ball back after another Harrison turnover with 12 seconds left and Wilmoth iced the game with two free throws with nine seconds left.

West's 15 points led all scorers and Tracy Trembly and Akins, who kept the Lady Panthers close in the first half, added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2009

Construction began on City Lake's $3.5 million makeover and when finished the lake would be more user-friendly to everyone who relied on it.

Southwestern Electric Power Company entered into an agreement with the City of Siloam, stating that SWEPCO would pay as much as $3.5 million to improve City Lake in exchange for the city allowing them to take water from the lake to use for cooling purposes. The improvements included a new spillway, a new intake structure with a screened opening that draws water into the pump station and a new pump station, which would have capability to pump even more water up to SWEPCO Lake.

In addition to the improvements to City Lake, the agreement also included changes to the city's water contract with SWEPCO. Under the new contract the city would receive $300,000 additional revenue annually.

