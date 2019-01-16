CENTERTON -- Make it 10 straight wins for the Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys basketball team.

The Panthers survived a 3-point shooting barrage from Bentonville West and extended their winning streak with a 36-33 victory over the Wolverines at Wolverine Arena on Monday night in Northwest Arkansas Conference action.

Siloam Springs (12-3, 2-0 NWAC) led 13-7 after the first quarter and 21-18 at halftime. Bentonville West, which hit nine 3-pointers in the game, pulled ahead 30-27 going into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers outscored the Wolverines 9-3 in the final minutes to take the victory.

Josh Stewart led the Panthers with 22 points, while Carter Winesburg and Caden Pharr each had four, Jedi Hunter three, Zach Jones two and Jace Sutulovich one.

Ninth-grade girls

The ninth-grade girls dropped their sixth straight game with a 38-16 loss at Bentonville West on Monday.

Halle Hernandez led the Lady Panthers with seven points, while Hannah Riley had four, Reina Tiefel and Brooke Ponticello each with two and Jaydah Walker with one.

Eighth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys got off to a fast start in a 55-41 victory over Rogers Kirksey on Monday at Siloam Springs Middle School.

Dalton Newman and Connor Clayton combined to score 18 of the Panthers' 23 points in the first quarter as they led 23-16. Siloam Springs (6-3) led 33-20 at halftime and 41-31 going into the fourth quarter.

Clayton led the Panthers with 24 points, while Newman had 19, Malachi Watkins five, Jaxson Spence three and Landon Crenshaw and Gabe Cruz each with two.

Eighth-grade girls

The eighth-grade girls picked up their sixth straight win with a 35-32 victory over Rogers Kirksey on Monday.

The Lady Panthers (9-1) led 10-7 after the first quarter, but Kirksey rallied to take a 17-16 lead at halftime.

Kirksey remained in front 26-25 going into the fourth quarter. Siloam Springs outscored Kirksey 10-6 in the final quarter.

Brooke Ross led the Lady Panthers with 20 points, while Anna Wleklinski had seven, Brooke Smith six and Grace Price two.

Seventh-grade boys

The seventh-grade boys extended their winning streak to three games with a 39-36 victory over Rogers Kirksey on Monday.

The Cougars led 8-6 after the first quarter, but Siloam Springs outscored Kirksey 16-6 in the second to take a 22-14 lead at halftime.

Kirksey closed the gap to 31-30 going into the fourth quarter.

Nathan Hawbaker led the Panthers (6-2) with 15 points, while Ben Stratmen had nine, Mason Simmons seven, Cayden Hansen four, Nolan Wills three and Eric Deibler one.

Seventh-grade girls

The seventh-grade girls also won their third straight, defeating Rogers Kirksey 32-16 on Monday.

The Lady Panthers (5-3) led 10-5 after the first quarter and 16-9 at halftime. Siloam Springs carried a 22-11 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Chaney Stanaland led Siloam Springs with 17 points, while Keely Keener and Madison Defore each had four, Ahnaka Buxton three and Lexi Masters and Ellen Slater each with two.

Up next

The seventh- and eighth-grade teams host Fayetteville Woodland on Thursday, while the ninth-grade teams host Rogers High.

Sports on 01/16/2019