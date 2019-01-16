Freda Lou Remmer

Freda Lou Remmer, 72, of Gentry, Ark., died on Jan. 13, 2019, at Apple Creek Health and Rehabilitation in Centerton, Ark.

She was born Feb. 7, 1946, in Douglas County, Mo., to Cecil A. Clark and Ruby J. Sink Clark. She attended high school at Kingsburg High School in Kingsburg, Calif. She married Virgil Remmer on June 20, 1964, in California. They moved to Northwest Arkansas from Missouri in 1986. She was a member of Eastside Assembly of God in Bentonville, Ark.

She was preceded in death by her husband; a brother, Billy Clark Strong; and an infant sister, Wanda May Clark.

She is survived by a daughter, Tammy Cook and husband Gary of Pontoon Beach, Ill.; two sons, Kelly Remmer and wife Brenda of Gentry, and Allen Remmer of Decatur, Ark.; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; six sisters, Shirley Vinson and husband Tom of Ava, Mo., Wilma Horn and husband Eddie of Ava, Joyce Rainey of Ozark, Mo., Judy Golden of Branson, Mo., Linda Neal of Ava, and Donna Atchison and husband Noel of Ava; and three brothers, Lester Clark of Cabool, Mo., Jimmy Clark and wife Karla of Cabool, and C.J. Clark of Springfield, Mo.

Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Wasson Funeral Home, with Pastor Robert Ward and Pastor Gary Cook officiating. Burial will be at Cave Springs Cemetery in Cave Springs, Ark.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

