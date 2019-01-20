Jan. 7

• Kelsey Paige Calcott, 19, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• Michelle Leann Stine, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Rebecca Morris, 47, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jose Alberto Leiva, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jamie Rose Harris, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Frances Sue Mccutcheon, 58, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Tom Alee, 24, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Christopher Holmes, 37, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of an open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver's license.

• Kirsten Danielle Holmes, 35, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; shoplifting.

• Douglas Perle Reeves, 59, arrested in connection with public intoxication, drinking in public.

• Angela Kaye Headrick, 47, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Christopher Dylan Yancey, 19, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia x3.

• Ryan Chuck Gauge Wofford, 20, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia x2.

• Amanda Dawn Baughman, 29, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia x2; forgery.

• Katrina Ruth Wahlberg, 38, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia x3.

Jan. 8

• David Arizona Stone, 22, arrested in connection with theft by receiving; theft of property.

• Darla Lynn Moore, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Adviel Bustamante, 19, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jacob Dean Mouse, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Aerial D. Snarr, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jan. 9

• Jesse Palacio, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Ashley Dawn Borjes, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jimmy Lee Rayburn, 34, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Shelby Dezarae Wilhite, 20, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt; outstanding warrant -- Delaware County Sheriff's Office.

• Dwight Marc Vann, 45, arrested in connection with theft of property x15; breaking or entering x4.

• David Matthew Satterfield, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jan. 10

• Hugh Chris Fyfe, 32, arrested in connection with theft by receiving.

• John William Buzzard, 40, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Julia Martha Chavez, 36, arrested in connection with an outstanding warrant for criminal mischief -- 1st degree.

Jan. 11

• Trenton Scott Vandusen, 20, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia x2; possession of a controlled substance; no driver's license.

• Monique Renae Rowbotham, 19, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Ashley Nicole Mork, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Krystie Mae Curry, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Timothy D. Adams, 41, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jan. 12

• Cheyenne Nicole Ponder, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Anthony Dale Edwards, 44, arrested in connection with violating a protection order.

• Jessica Elaine Owens, 28, cited in connection with assault on a family or household member -- 3rd degree, apprehension of imminent injury.

• Collin Ray Self, 25, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• James Andrew Crawley, 29, cited in connection with shoplifting.

