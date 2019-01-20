Jan. 7
• Kelsey Paige Calcott, 19, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.
• Michelle Leann Stine, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Rebecca Morris, 47, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Jose Alberto Leiva, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Jamie Rose Harris, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Frances Sue Mccutcheon, 58, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Tom Alee, 24, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Christopher Holmes, 37, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of an open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver's license.
• Kirsten Danielle Holmes, 35, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; shoplifting.
• Douglas Perle Reeves, 59, arrested in connection with public intoxication, drinking in public.
• Angela Kaye Headrick, 47, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Christopher Dylan Yancey, 19, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia x3.
• Ryan Chuck Gauge Wofford, 20, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia x2.
• Amanda Dawn Baughman, 29, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia x2; forgery.
• Katrina Ruth Wahlberg, 38, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia x3.
Jan. 8
• David Arizona Stone, 22, arrested in connection with theft by receiving; theft of property.
• Darla Lynn Moore, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Adviel Bustamante, 19, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Jacob Dean Mouse, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Aerial D. Snarr, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Jan. 9
• Jesse Palacio, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Ashley Dawn Borjes, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Jimmy Lee Rayburn, 34, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Shelby Dezarae Wilhite, 20, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt; outstanding warrant -- Delaware County Sheriff's Office.
• Dwight Marc Vann, 45, arrested in connection with theft of property x15; breaking or entering x4.
• David Matthew Satterfield, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Jan. 10
• Hugh Chris Fyfe, 32, arrested in connection with theft by receiving.
• John William Buzzard, 40, cited in connection with shoplifting.
• Julia Martha Chavez, 36, arrested in connection with an outstanding warrant for criminal mischief -- 1st degree.
Jan. 11
• Trenton Scott Vandusen, 20, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia x2; possession of a controlled substance; no driver's license.
• Monique Renae Rowbotham, 19, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ashley Nicole Mork, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Krystie Mae Curry, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Timothy D. Adams, 41, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Jan. 12
• Cheyenne Nicole Ponder, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Anthony Dale Edwards, 44, arrested in connection with violating a protection order.
• Jessica Elaine Owens, 28, cited in connection with assault on a family or household member -- 3rd degree, apprehension of imminent injury.
• Collin Ray Self, 25, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.
• James Andrew Crawley, 29, cited in connection with shoplifting.General News on 01/20/2019
Print Headline: Arrests and citations