The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys scored the first 15 points of last Thursday's game against Rogers and rolled to their 11th straight victory, defeating the Mounties 48-26 inside Panther Activity Center.

The Panthers (13-3, 3-0 Northwest Arkansas Conference) raced out to a 15-0 lead and led 15-5 after the first quarter.

Siloam Springs extended its lead to 26-10 at halftime and outscored the Mounties 11-2 in the third to take a 37-12 lead.

Josh Stewart scored eight of his game-high 16 points in the first quarter, while Carter Winesburg added 13 points for the Panthers.

Brendan Lashley added seven points, while Caden Pharr had four, Tyler Wright and Preston Moody each with three and Jedi Hunter with two.

Ninth-grade girls

Siloam Springs played one of its better defensive games of the season, but the Lady Panthers' ninth-grade team couldn't muster enough offense in a 33-24 loss to Rogers.

Rogers, coached by former SSHS ninth grade coach Erin Portmann, led 13-2 after the first quarter, but Siloam Springs (3-13, 0-3) cut the Lady Mounties' lead to 18-11 at halftime. Rogers led 28-19 going into the fourth quarter.

Reina Tiefel led the Lady Panthers with 15 points, while Jaydah Walker contributed four, Baylie Tate three and Grace Arrington two. Abby Harris led Rogers with 11 points.

Eighth-grade boys

Fayetteville Woodland grabbed an early lead and held off the Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys 47-39 Thursday at Siloam Springs Middle School.

The Cowboys led 13-9 after the first quarter and 21-18 at halftime. Woodland extended its lead to 31-24 going into the fourth quarter.

Nathan Vachon led the Panthers (6-4) with 13 points, while Dalton Newman had 10, Connor Clayton five, Gabe Cruz four, Malachi Watkins three and Cam Blackfox and Levi Fox each with two.

Eighth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls suffered their second loss of the season Thursday 44-23 against Fayetteville Woodland at Siloam Springs Middle School.

The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for Siloam Springs (9-2).

Woodland led 17-0 after the first quarter, 29-8 at halftime and 32-16 going into the fourth quarter.

Brooke Ross led Siloam Springs with 16 points, while Brooke Smith had three and Sophia Stephenson and Audrey Sears each with two.

Seventh-grade boys

The seventh-grade boys' three-game winning streak came to a halt Thursday with a 55-28 loss to Fayetteville Woodland.

Siloam Springs led 11-7 after the first quarter, but Woodland outscored the Panthers 13-5 in the second quarter to take a 20-16 lead at halftime. The Cowboys exploded in the second half, outscoring Siloam Springs 35-12.

Nathan Hawbaker led the Panthers (6-3) with 10 points, while Ben Stratmen had seven, Nolan Wills five and Cayden Hansen, Eric Deibler and Silas Tugwell each with two.

Seventh-grade girls

The seventh-grade girls also saw their three-game winning streak come to an end Thursday with a 40-20 loss to Woodland.

Woodland led 6-5 after the first quarter and outscored the Lady Panthers 18-0 in the second quarter to take a 24-5 lead at halftime. Siloam Springs (5-4) pulled within 28-14 going into the fourth quarter.

Chaney Stanaland led the Lady Panthers with seven points, while Addison Pilcher scored four, and Keely Keener, Lexi Masters, Ellen Slater and Madison Defore each with two.

Up next

The ninth-grade teams are scheduled to return to action Monday at home against Springdale Lakeside before hosting Springdale George on Thursday. The seventh- and eighth-grade teams play Monday at Springdale Central before traveling to Bentonville Lincoln on Thursday.

Sports on 01/20/2019