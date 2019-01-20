To honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., John Brown University will host "What MLK Really Said: A Challenge to Carry on His Legacy" on Monday, Jan. 21, at 5:45 p.m. in the Simmons Great Hall.

At the event, attendees will be challenged to embody the values and revolutionary spirit Dr. King enacted over 50 years ago.

The program begins with a reading of portions of "Letter from a Birmingham Jail," a defense of the Civil Rights Movement that Dr. King wrote in 1963. Following, Assistant Professor of Communication Candy Gregor, along with Karla Condado, senior public relations major, and Jostin Diaz, senior engineering major, will discuss ways to individually and collectively continue Dr. King's legacy of progressing humanitarian rights.

Before the event, a walk-through gallery of Dr. King's inspirational quotes throughout his life will be displayed all day in the Dye Conference Room.

"Our goal for this event is to educate and inspire," said John Macikas, resident director of J. Alvin Hall and director of the event. "We hope someone will walk away critically thinking and reflecting on their own lives and examining how Dr. King's words are still relevant today."

In addition, New Heights Church pastoral staff from Fayetteville, Ark., will participate in a panel discussion on how they live out Dr. King's legacy in their reconciliation efforts with the local community on Monday at 10 a.m. in the iconic Cathedral of the Ozarks.

"Both of these events feature programming that encourages our students, faculty, staff and the local community to engage in meaningful conversations as we celebrate and honor the memory and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.," Dr. Marquita Smith, JBU associate professor of journalism and coordinator of diversity relations, said. "Through these discussions, we'll be able to continue Dr. King's legacy of unification and reconciliation."

Both events are free and open to the public. Dinner guests are welcome to purchase a meal in the JBU cafeteria.

