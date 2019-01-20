LITTLE ROCK -- Siloam Springs' boys basketball team led Little Rock Christian 25-24 at halftime, but the Panthers were unable to hold on in the second half as the Warriors rallied for a 54-43 victory Friday night.
The Warriors led 15-11 after the first quarter, but Siloam Springs outscored Little Rock Christian 15-9 in the second quarter to take a 25-24 lead.
5A-West Conference basketball standings
Girls^Overall^Conf.
Team^W-L^W-L
LR Christian^17-1^5-0
Vilonia^16-1^5-0
Greenwood^11-6^3-2
Russellville^11-6^3-2
Siloam Springs^6-12^3-2
Alma^7-8^1-4
Beebe^6-11^0-5
Greenbrier^4-14^0-5
Last week’s results
January 15
Greenwood 66, Siloam Springs 38
Russellville 61, Alma 38
LR Christian 59, Beebe 37
Vilonia 56, Greenbrier 27
January 18
LR Christian 40, Siloam Springs 10
Greenwood 55, Beebe 27
Alma 51, Greenbrier 41
Vilonia 45, Russellville 35
This week’s games
January 22
Siloam Springs at Russellville
Beebe at Greenbrier
Greenwood at Alma
LR Christian at Greenbrier
January 25
Vilonia at Siloam Springs
Alma at Beebe
Greenbrier at Greenwood
Russellville at LR Christian
Boys^Overall^Conf.
Team^W-L^W-L
Greenbrier^14-4^4-1
Russellville^12-5^4-1
Alma^12-3^3-2
LR Christian^8-9^3-2
Beebe^7-10^2-3
Siloam Springs^7-9^2-3
Vilonia^9-10^2-3
Greenwood^3-14^0-5
Last week’s results
January 15
Siloam Springs 52, Greenwood 34
Russellville 70, Alma 57
Beebe 53, LR Christian 48
Greenbrier 69, Vilonia 57
January 18
LR Christian 54, Siloam Springs 43
Beebe 38, Greenwood 21
Greenbrier 80, Alma 73
Russellville 71, Vilonia 67 (OT)
This week’s games
January 22
Siloam Springs at Russellville
Beebe at Greenbrier
Greenwood at Alma
LR Christian at Greenbrier
January 25
Vilonia at Siloam Springs
Alma at Beebe
Greenbrier at Greenwood
Russellville at LR Christian
The Warriors pulled ahead 37-32 after the third quarter.
Drew Vachon and Landon Ward each had 10 points to lead Siloam Springs, while Thad Wright scored seven, Murphy Perkins and Evan Sauer each with four and Jacob Wakefield three.
Luke Grawer led LRC with 14 points, while Colin Cooper and Cortez Finley each had 10 for Little Rock Christian (8-9, 3-2).
Girls
LR Christian 40, Siloam Springs 10
The girls game between Little Rock Christian and Siloam Springs was called late during the second quarter after a basketball parent in the stands suffered a medical emergency.
Little Rock Christian (17-1, 5-0) was leading 40-10 at the time the game was called. Siloam Springs drops to 6-12 overall and 3-2 in the 5A-West.Sports on 01/20/2019
Print Headline: LR Christian rallies past Panthers