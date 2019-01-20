Sign in
LR Christian rallies past Panthers by Staff Reports | January 20, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.

LITTLE ROCK -- Siloam Springs' boys basketball team led Little Rock Christian 25-24 at halftime, but the Panthers were unable to hold on in the second half as the Warriors rallied for a 54-43 victory Friday night.

The Warriors led 15-11 after the first quarter, but Siloam Springs outscored Little Rock Christian 15-9 in the second quarter to take a 25-24 lead.

5A-West Conference basketball standings

Girls^Overall^Conf.

Team^W-L^W-L

LR Christian^17-1^5-0

Vilonia^16-1^5-0

Greenwood^11-6^3-2

Russellville^11-6^3-2

Siloam Springs^6-12^3-2

Alma^7-8^1-4

Beebe^6-11^0-5

Greenbrier^4-14^0-5

Last week’s results

January 15

Greenwood 66, Siloam Springs 38

Russellville 61, Alma 38

LR Christian 59, Beebe 37

Vilonia 56, Greenbrier 27

January 18

LR Christian 40, Siloam Springs 10

Greenwood 55, Beebe 27

Alma 51, Greenbrier 41

Vilonia 45, Russellville 35

This week’s games

January 22

Siloam Springs at Russellville

Beebe at Greenbrier

Greenwood at Alma

LR Christian at Greenbrier

January 25

Vilonia at Siloam Springs

Alma at Beebe

Greenbrier at Greenwood

Russellville at LR Christian

Boys^Overall^Conf.

Team^W-L^W-L

Greenbrier^14-4^4-1

Russellville^12-5^4-1

Alma^12-3^3-2

LR Christian^8-9^3-2

Beebe^7-10^2-3

Siloam Springs^7-9^2-3

Vilonia^9-10^2-3

Greenwood^3-14^0-5

Last week’s results

January 15

Siloam Springs 52, Greenwood 34

Russellville 70, Alma 57

Beebe 53, LR Christian 48

Greenbrier 69, Vilonia 57

January 18

LR Christian 54, Siloam Springs 43

Beebe 38, Greenwood 21

Greenbrier 80, Alma 73

Russellville 71, Vilonia 67 (OT)

This week’s games

January 22

Siloam Springs at Russellville

Beebe at Greenbrier

Greenwood at Alma

LR Christian at Greenbrier

January 25

Vilonia at Siloam Springs

Alma at Beebe

Greenbrier at Greenwood

Russellville at LR Christian

The Warriors pulled ahead 37-32 after the third quarter.

Drew Vachon and Landon Ward each had 10 points to lead Siloam Springs, while Thad Wright scored seven, Murphy Perkins and Evan Sauer each with four and Jacob Wakefield three.

Luke Grawer led LRC with 14 points, while Colin Cooper and Cortez Finley each had 10 for Little Rock Christian (8-9, 3-2).

Girls

LR Christian 40, Siloam Springs 10

The girls game between Little Rock Christian and Siloam Springs was called late during the second quarter after a basketball parent in the stands suffered a medical emergency.

Little Rock Christian (17-1, 5-0) was leading 40-10 at the time the game was called. Siloam Springs drops to 6-12 overall and 3-2 in the 5A-West.

Sports on 01/20/2019

