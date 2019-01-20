LITTLE ROCK -- Siloam Springs' boys basketball team led Little Rock Christian 25-24 at halftime, but the Panthers were unable to hold on in the second half as the Warriors rallied for a 54-43 victory Friday night.

The Warriors led 15-11 after the first quarter, but Siloam Springs outscored Little Rock Christian 15-9 in the second quarter to take a 25-24 lead.

5A-West Conference basketball standings Girls^Overall^Conf. Team^W-L^W-L LR Christian^17-1^5-0 Vilonia^16-1^5-0 Greenwood^11-6^3-2 Russellville^11-6^3-2 Siloam Springs^6-12^3-2 Alma^7-8^1-4 Beebe^6-11^0-5 Greenbrier^4-14^0-5 Last week’s results January 15 Greenwood 66, Siloam Springs 38 Russellville 61, Alma 38 LR Christian 59, Beebe 37 Vilonia 56, Greenbrier 27 January 18 LR Christian 40, Siloam Springs 10 Greenwood 55, Beebe 27 Alma 51, Greenbrier 41 Vilonia 45, Russellville 35 This week’s games January 22 Siloam Springs at Russellville Beebe at Greenbrier Greenwood at Alma LR Christian at Greenbrier January 25 Vilonia at Siloam Springs Alma at Beebe Greenbrier at Greenwood Russellville at LR Christian Boys^Overall^Conf. Team^W-L^W-L Greenbrier^14-4^4-1 Russellville^12-5^4-1 Alma^12-3^3-2 LR Christian^8-9^3-2 Beebe^7-10^2-3 Siloam Springs^7-9^2-3 Vilonia^9-10^2-3 Greenwood^3-14^0-5 Last week’s results January 15 Siloam Springs 52, Greenwood 34 Russellville 70, Alma 57 Beebe 53, LR Christian 48 Greenbrier 69, Vilonia 57 January 18 LR Christian 54, Siloam Springs 43 Beebe 38, Greenwood 21 Greenbrier 80, Alma 73 Russellville 71, Vilonia 67 (OT) This week’s games January 22 Siloam Springs at Russellville Beebe at Greenbrier Greenwood at Alma LR Christian at Greenbrier January 25 Vilonia at Siloam Springs Alma at Beebe Greenbrier at Greenwood Russellville at LR Christian

The Warriors pulled ahead 37-32 after the third quarter.

Drew Vachon and Landon Ward each had 10 points to lead Siloam Springs, while Thad Wright scored seven, Murphy Perkins and Evan Sauer each with four and Jacob Wakefield three.

Luke Grawer led LRC with 14 points, while Colin Cooper and Cortez Finley each had 10 for Little Rock Christian (8-9, 3-2).

Girls

LR Christian 40, Siloam Springs 10

The girls game between Little Rock Christian and Siloam Springs was called late during the second quarter after a basketball parent in the stands suffered a medical emergency.

Little Rock Christian (17-1, 5-0) was leading 40-10 at the time the game was called. Siloam Springs drops to 6-12 overall and 3-2 in the 5A-West.

Sports on 01/20/2019