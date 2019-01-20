Lyle Dean Corners

Lyle Dean Corners, 90, of The Meadows in Springdale, Ark., died Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at home.

He was born March 17, 1928, in Peetz, Colo., to Walter D. Corners and Nettie Myers Corners. He lived most of his life in Denver, Colo., where he worked as a Journeyman Pipefitter. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II in the European Theatre. He married Clara Vowles Nov. 8, 1952, and together they raised three children.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years; two sons, Ronald Corners and wife Brenda of Siloam Springs, Ark., and Gary Corners and wife Victoria of Biloxi, Miss.; a daughter, Christine Blanco and husband Larry of Littleton, Colo.; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bill Corners of Baggs, Wyo.; Darold Corners of Dolan Springs, Ariz.; and a sister, Carol Robinson of Red Feathers, Colo.

Inurnment will be at Fayetteville National Cemetery at a later date.

An online guest book is available at www.wasson funeralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

