WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- No matter where the road takes him, Uncle Kracker has always followed one philosophy -- to simply have fun.

The musician, rapper and singer-songwriter brings his larger-than-life party experience to SEVEN Bar, located inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs on Jan. 25 for a free show. He takes the stage at 9 p.m.

His passion for making sure concertgoers leave with a smile on their face has served him well over the years. After vaulting to stardom as a charismatic presence and chief collaborator in Kid Rock's Twisted Brown Trucker Band, the Michigan performer, also known as Matthew Shafer, kicked off a stunning solo career of his own.

His 2000 major label debut, "Double Wide," was fittingly propelled to certified RIAA double-platinum and delivered the Billboard No. 1 smash hit "Follow Me." The follow-up album, "No Stranger To Shame," was released in 2002 and went RIAA gold. The second record spawned cross-format hits, including "In A Little While" and the powerful cover of Dobie Gray's "Drift Away," which set a Billboard record for most weeks at No. 1 on any chart.

In 2004, Uncle Kracker joined forces with country music's Kenny Chesney for "When The Sun Goes Down," a single which spent five weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs Chart, further confirming its RIAA platinum certification.

Uncle Kracker's most recent fun-loving single, "Floatin'," along with an accompanying music video, was released in mid-2018.

Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs is located off U.S. Highway 412 and State Highway 59 in West Siloam Springs. For more information, visit www.cherokeecasino.com or call 800-754-4111. All guests must be at least 21 years of age to attend.

