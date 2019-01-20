GOODWELL, Okla. -- Senior Baily Cameron scored a game-high 24 points and the John Brown University women's basketball team rolled to its fifth-consecutive victory 75-44 over Oklahoma Panhandle State on Thursday night inside the Oscar Williams Fieldhouse.

JBU outscored Panhandle State 42-20 in the second half.

Cameron finished the contest with her team-leading sixth double-double by grabbing 10 rebounds.

After the Golden Eagles shot 50 percent in the first quarter and took an 18-6 lead into the second, the Aggies (8-8, 4-6 Sooner Athletic) responded by hitting three of their four 3-pointers in the contest and halting the John Brown 3-point shooting to an 0 of 8 mark to pull within nine points at the break.

The third and fourth quarters were all Golden Eagles (12-5, 8-2), however, as JBU dialed up a 10 of 18 shooting mark from the field in the third quarter, pushing the lead to 20, before taking control in the fourth quarter.

In the final period, the John Brown defense held OPSU to a 4 of 19 effort from the floor.

Overall, the Aggies connected on just 15-of-61 (25 percent), with its 15 field goals tying a season low. OPSU also managed just four triples on 34 attempts (12 percent), which did set a new season low.

"Another good defensive effort," said JBU head coach Jeff Soderquist. "We didn't hit threes tonight, but it was great to get points in the paint. We also did a great job on the boards."

Senior Karina Chandra converted 7 of 8 from the free-throw line and added three assists in her 15-point outing. Sophomore Taylor Fergen posted a season-high 12 boards, and nearly missed out on her third double-double of the year with nine points on 4 of 7 shooting, and four assists.

Freshman Kayla Nelson hit 4 of 5 and contributed nine points off the bench in the victory.

Since its losses in Hawaii, the Golden Eagles have won five straight, outscoring opponents by an average of 19 points per night, as Cameron, Chandra and Fergen have all averaged double-figure scoring.

The Golden Eagles shot 48 percent on the evening (28-of-59), overcoming matching a season low in triples (4) and three-point shooting (18.2 percent).

A massive advantage on the glass powered John Brown to a 13-1 second-chance points advantage, as the visitors pulled down 13 offensive boards and ultimately outrebounding the Aggies 52-53, JBU's second-best boarding margin of the season.

JBU was scheduled to play at league-leading Wayland Baptist (Texas) on Saturday afternoon. Results were not available at presstime.

JBU is scheduled to return home on Thursday against Texas Wesleyan before hosting Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) on Saturday.

Sports on 01/20/2019