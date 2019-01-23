50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1969

The new State Minimum Wage Law became effective Jan. 1, 1969. It applied to most Arkansas businesses which had five or more employees and called for a minimum rate of $1 per hour.

The law did not apply to those employees who were already subject to the First Labor Standards Act, which was the Federal Minimum Wage Law. It was estimated that about 5,000 employers and 25,000 to 30,000 employees were directly affected by the law.

State Labor Commissioner Thomas R. Stover expected the widest impact to be in the service industries, such as restaurants and cafes, small retail stores, groceries, hotels, motels and service stations. Both full- and part-time employees were to be counted to determine coverage.

30 Years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1989

Simmons Industries was honored by receiving a plaque in appreciation of their support and generosity to the University of Arkansas' Department of Animal Poultry Science. Paul Noland, head of the department, said Simmons had provided the department with college grants and first-hand experience for some students. The department was celebrating its 100th anniversary and in doing so, presented Mark Simmons and Lynch Butler with the plaque.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2009

The temperatures outside Panther Arena were near freezing, but inside the gym, Siloam Springs senior guard Coleson Rakestraw and junior post Ashley Adams were on fire, leading both teams to home opening 5A-West conference victories.

Rakestraw scored 16 of the Panthers' first 19 points en route to a 28-point performance as Siloam Springs thumped Greenwood, 62-40 in the 5A-West Conference home opener.

In the first game, Ashley Adams continued her dominating presence with 15 points as the Lady Panthers held off Greenwood, 59-54.

With the win, the Panthers improved to 10-4 overall and 2-0 in conference. Greenwood dropped to 8-6 and 0-2 in league play.

With the win, the Lady Panthers improved to 10-3 overall and 2-1 in conference.

