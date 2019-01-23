The heart has a defensive shield called the pericardium, but it's not invincible -- infections can cause problems for this protector.

Chest pain deserves swift medical attention, but a heart attack isn't always to blame. Another possible cause is pericarditis -- inflammation of the sac-like pericardium surrounding the heart. The pericardium protects and holds the heart in place and helps it function. If pericarditis occurs, the pericardium can swiftly take center stage, courtesy of its most common symptom: chest pain.

Pericarditis pain can feel like a heart attack, so it's important to seek medical evaluation quickly to determine the cause. Discomfort can be dull or sharp, and it's often concentrated in the center or left side of the chest, according to the American College of Cardiology. Lying down or taking a deep breath may be especially painful. Pericarditis also can cause other symptoms, including a low-grade fever, tiredness, coughing and muscle aches.

If a physician suspects you have pericarditis, he or she may listen to your heart for clues and order an imaging test, such as a chest X-ray, CT scan or MRI. Determining the cause of pericarditis helps direct treatment. Many cases are because of infection, often viral. With rest and over-the-counter anti-inflammatory drugs, most cases of pericarditis clear up in less than two weeks without causing serious problems. Some people may need prescription medications or, in severe cases, a procedure to drain fluid from the pericardium.

A shot of protection for the heart

Protecting your heart is one of the best reasons to get an annual flu vaccine--your best protection against influenza.

Aside from making you miserable with fatigue, muscle aches, coughing and sore throat, the flu, as well as other infectious illnesses, can cause acute inflammation in the blood vessels and low blood oxygen and blood pressure levels, which make a heart attack more likely, according to a 2018 study in The New England Journal of Medicine.

People with long-term medical conditions, including asthma, heart disease, diabetes, and blood, liver and kidney disorders, are more vulnerable to flu-related complications, such as pneumonia, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Tidbits

• It can be easy to confuse pericarditis pain with a type of chest pain called angina, but, unlike the latter, pericarditis pain can last hours or days and doesn't improve with rest, the American College of Cardiology reports.

• Many people are able to relieve pericarditis pain by sitting up and leaning forward.

• Children and teenagers who take medications containing aspirin or salicylates have a higher risk of flu-related complications, according to the CDC.

