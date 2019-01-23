The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls basketball team snapped a seven-game losing streak Monday night with a 42-4 victory over Springdale Lakeside at Panther Activity Center.

The Lady Panthers (4-13, 1-3 Northwest Arkansas Conference) led 10-1 after the first period and 25-3 at halftime. Siloam Springs extended its lead to 33-4 going into the fourth quarter.

Reina Tiefel led the Lady Panthers with 14 points, while Sydney Pfeiffer scored nine, Halle Hernandez and Jaydah Walker each with six, Hannah Riley three and Grace Arrington and Baylie Tate each with two.

Ninth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys continued their winning ways Monday as the Panthers picked up their 12th straight victory 33-18 over Springdale Lakeside.

The Panthers (14-3, 4-0) remained unbeaten in Northwest Arkansas Conference play.

Siloam Springs led 10-4 after the first quarter and 14-11 at halftime. The Panthers shutout Lakeside 12-0 in the third quarter to take a 26-11 lead going into the fourth.

Carter Winesburg led the Panthers with 10 points, while Caden Pharr, Brendan Lashley and Jaxon Koistra each had five, Jedi Hunter four and Jace Sutulovich and Josh Stewart each with two.

Eighth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls bounced back from their second loss of the season last week to win 43-39 at Springdale Central on Monday night.

The Lady Panthers led 20-8 after the first quarter and 28-20 at halftime. Central pulled within 34-32 going into the fourth quarter.

Brooke Smith and Mimo Jacklik led the Lady Panthers (10-2) with 14 points each, while Brooke Ross scored 11, Anna Wleklinski two and Grace Price and Audrey Sears each with one.

Eighth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys were defeated Monday night at Springdale Central. Score and statistics were not available at presstime. The Panthers dropped to 6-5 overall with the loss.

Seventh-grade girls

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls dropped their second straight game, 30-24, to Springdale Hellstern on Monday.

Hellstern led 9-6 after the first quarter and 17-12 at halftime. Siloam Springs (5-5) rallied to tie the game 20-20 going into the fourth, where Hellstern outscored the Lady Panthers 10-4.

Chaney Stanaland led the Lady Panthers with 10 points, while Ahnaka Buxton had four and Isabella Anglin-Rovira, Bailey Chopper, Lexi Masters, Addison Pilcher and Morgan Williamson each scored two.

Seventh-grade boys

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys picked up a 37-30 win against Springdale Hellstern on Monday.

The Panthers (7-3) led 7-5 after the first quarter and 16-11 at halftime. Siloam Springs extended its lead to 25-18 going into the fourth.

Nathan Hawbaker led the Panthers with 25 points, while Cayden Hansen had four, Nolan Willis three, Andrew Elkins two and Mason Simmons one.

Up next

The ninth-grade teams are scheduled to host Springdale George on Thursday, while the seventh- and eighth-grade teams play at Bentonville Lincoln.

Sports on 01/23/2019