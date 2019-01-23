PLAINVIEW, Texas -- Senior Baily Cameron and sophomore Taylor Fergen each scored in double figures, but No. 5 Wayland Baptist hit a program record 17 3-point baskets and committed just three turnovers in the Flying Queens' 90-49 win over the John Brown University women's basketball team on Saturday afternoon inside the Hutcherson Center.
Cameron hit 3 of 6 from the floor to score 12 points, and Fergen converted 4 of 5 adding 11.
Sooner Athletic Conference Basketball Standings
WOMEN^CONFERENCE^OVERALL
^W-L^W-L
Wayland Baptist^11-0^17-2
Oklahoma City^9-1^16-2
John Brown^8-3^12-6
Mid-America Christian^6-4^12-4
SW Assemblies of God^6-5^12-7
Texas Wesleyan^6-5^8-11
Science and Arts^5-5^10-8
Panhandle State^5-6^9-8
Southwestern Christian^4-6^7-9
Langston^3-8^8-11
Central Christian^1-10^2-16
Bacone^0-11^0-14
Last week
January 17
John Brown 75, Panhandle State 44
Southwestern Assemblies of God 73, Southwestern Christian 66 (OT)
Oklahoma City 60, Texas Wesleyan 49
Mid-America Christian 83, Langston 75
Science and Arts 84, Central Christian 63
Wayland Baptist 113, Bacone 26
January 19
Wayland Baptist 90, John Brown 49
Oklahoma City 94, Southwestern Assemblies of God 79 (OT)
Panhandle State 85, Bacone 32
Mid-America Christian 89, Central Christian 68
Science and Arts 83, Langston 71
Southwestern Christian 58, Texas Wesleyan 46
This week
Tuesday’s game
Science and Arts at Southwestern Christian (n)
Thursday’s games
Texas Wesleyan at John Brown
Southwestern Assemblies of God at Bacone
Panhandle State at Science and Arts
Central Christian at Oklahoma City
Wayland Baptist at Mid-America Christian
Langston at Southwestern Christian
Saturday’s games
Southwestern Assemblies of God at John Brown
Wayland Baptist at Science and Arts
Panhandle State at Mid-America Christian
Oklahoma City at Langston
Southwestern Christian at Central Christian
Texas Wesleyan at Bacone
Outside of that, the Golden Eagles (12-6, 8-3 Sooner Athletic) struggled from the field, hitting just 33 percent (18 of 55) and turning the ball over 18 times.
Hitting just three triples, its fewest of the season, John Brown had to endure the Flying Queens (17-2, 11-0) program record 17 triples and refusing to cough up the ball.
Maci Merket, Kambrey Blakey and Kaylee Edgemon each contributed 16 points and shot a combined 16 of 31 from the floor, including 10 of 18 from behind the arc.
Payton Brown added 12 points and a team-best eight rebounds in the win for Wayland Baptist.
It was really the mid-range jumpers and triples that did JBU in as the hosts held a narrow 26-24 lead in points in the paint.
The Golden Eagles maintain third place in the Sooner Athletic and welcome Texas Wesleyan and Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) to Bill George Arena next week.
JBU will look for a season split with Texas Wesleyan at 6 p.m. on Thursday as the Rams defeated JBU 69-61 in Fort Worth on Dec. 1.
The Golden Eagles will look to complete the season sweep of the Lions at 1 p.m. Saturday after defeating Southwestern Assemblies of God 77-72 in Waxahachie, Texas, on Nov. 29.
NOTE: Senior Baily Cameron, now the JBU women's program's all-time leading scorer, will be honored along with former record-holder Kendra McCormick Knoner at halftime of the men's game on Saturday against Southwestern Assemblies of God.
Sports on 01/23/2019
Print Headline: No. 5 Flying Queens rout JBU women