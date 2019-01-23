Photos courtesy of Wayland Baptist John Brown junior Jordan Martin goes up for a shot as Wayland Baptist's Kaylee Edgemon defends during the Flying Queens' 90-49 victory on Saturday.

PLAINVIEW, Texas -- Senior Baily Cameron and sophomore Taylor Fergen each scored in double figures, but No. 5 Wayland Baptist hit a program record 17 3-point baskets and committed just three turnovers in the Flying Queens' 90-49 win over the John Brown University women's basketball team on Saturday afternoon inside the Hutcherson Center.

Cameron hit 3 of 6 from the floor to score 12 points, and Fergen converted 4 of 5 adding 11.

Sooner Athletic Conference Basketball Standings WOMEN^CONFERENCE^OVERALL ^W-L^W-L Wayland Baptist^11-0^17-2 Oklahoma City^9-1^16-2 John Brown^8-3^12-6 Mid-America Christian^6-4^12-4 SW Assemblies of God^6-5^12-7 Texas Wesleyan^6-5^8-11 Science and Arts^5-5^10-8 Panhandle State^5-6^9-8 Southwestern Christian^4-6^7-9 Langston^3-8^8-11 Central Christian^1-10^2-16 Bacone^0-11^0-14 Last week January 17 John Brown 75, Panhandle State 44 Southwestern Assemblies of God 73, Southwestern Christian 66 (OT) Oklahoma City 60, Texas Wesleyan 49 Mid-America Christian 83, Langston 75 Science and Arts 84, Central Christian 63 Wayland Baptist 113, Bacone 26 January 19 Wayland Baptist 90, John Brown 49 Oklahoma City 94, Southwestern Assemblies of God 79 (OT) Panhandle State 85, Bacone 32 Mid-America Christian 89, Central Christian 68 Science and Arts 83, Langston 71 Southwestern Christian 58, Texas Wesleyan 46 This week Tuesday’s game Science and Arts at Southwestern Christian (n) Thursday’s games Texas Wesleyan at John Brown Southwestern Assemblies of God at Bacone Panhandle State at Science and Arts Central Christian at Oklahoma City Wayland Baptist at Mid-America Christian Langston at Southwestern Christian Saturday’s games Southwestern Assemblies of God at John Brown Wayland Baptist at Science and Arts Panhandle State at Mid-America Christian Oklahoma City at Langston Southwestern Christian at Central Christian Texas Wesleyan at Bacone

Outside of that, the Golden Eagles (12-6, 8-3 Sooner Athletic) struggled from the field, hitting just 33 percent (18 of 55) and turning the ball over 18 times.

Hitting just three triples, its fewest of the season, John Brown had to endure the Flying Queens (17-2, 11-0) program record 17 triples and refusing to cough up the ball.

Maci Merket, Kambrey Blakey and Kaylee Edgemon each contributed 16 points and shot a combined 16 of 31 from the floor, including 10 of 18 from behind the arc.

Payton Brown added 12 points and a team-best eight rebounds in the win for Wayland Baptist.

It was really the mid-range jumpers and triples that did JBU in as the hosts held a narrow 26-24 lead in points in the paint.

The Golden Eagles maintain third place in the Sooner Athletic and welcome Texas Wesleyan and Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) to Bill George Arena next week.

JBU will look for a season split with Texas Wesleyan at 6 p.m. on Thursday as the Rams defeated JBU 69-61 in Fort Worth on Dec. 1.

The Golden Eagles will look to complete the season sweep of the Lions at 1 p.m. Saturday after defeating Southwestern Assemblies of God 77-72 in Waxahachie, Texas, on Nov. 29.

NOTE: Senior Baily Cameron, now the JBU women's program's all-time leading scorer, will be honored along with former record-holder Kendra McCormick Knoner at halftime of the men's game on Saturday against Southwestern Assemblies of God.

Sports on 01/23/2019