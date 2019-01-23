(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at gthomas@nwadg.com.

Thursday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Texas Wesleyan at JBU women 6 p.m.

Texas Wesleyan at JBU men 8 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kansas at Jay Tournament TBA

Watts at NEO Tournament TBA

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Kansas at Jay Tournament TBA

Watts at NEO Tournament TBA

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

Siloam Springs at Greenwood 4 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Bentonville Lincoln 4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Bentonville Lincoln 5:30 p.m.

Springdale George at Siloam Springs 9th 5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Bentonville Lincoln 4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Bentonville Lincoln 5:30 p.m.

Springdale George at Siloam Springs 9th 6:45 p.m.

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Vilonia at Siloam Springs 6 p.m.

Kansas at Jay Tournament TBA

Watts at NEO Tournament TBA

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Vilonia at Siloam Springs 7:30 p.m.

Kansas at Jay Tournament TBA

Watts at NEO Tournament TBA

Saturday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SW Assemblies of God at JBU women 1 p.m.

SW Assemblies of God at JBU men 3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kansas at Jay Tournament TBA

Watts at NEO Tournament TBA

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Kansas at Jay Tournament TBA

Watts at NEO Tournament TBA

Monday's games

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Rogers Oakdale 4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Rogers Oakdale 5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Fayetteville White 5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Rogers Oakdale 4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Rogers Oakdale 5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Fayetteville White 6:45 p.m.

Tuesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

Bentonville at Siloam Springs 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Colcord at Wyandotte 6:30 p.m.

Kansas at Adair 6 p.m.

Watts at Cave Springs 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Colcord at Wyandotte 8 p.m.

Kansas at Adair 7:30 p.m.

Watts at Cave Springs 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 31

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Southwestern Christian at JBU women 6 p.m.

Southwestern Christian at JBU men 8 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

Gentry at Siloam Springs 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

Siloam Springs at Har-Ber Invitational TBA

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Springdale Lakeside at Siloam Springs 7th 4:30 p.m.

Springdale Lakeside at Siloam Springs 8th 5:30 p.m.

Springdale Southwest at Siloam Springs 9th 5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Springdale Lakeside at Siloam Springs 7th 4:30 p.m.

Springdale Lakeside at Siloam Springs 8th 5:30 p.m.

Springdale Southwest at Siloam Springs 9th 6:45 p.m.

Feb. 1

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Beebe 6 p.m.

Colcord at Kansas 6:30 p.m.

Watts at Oaks 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Beebe 7:30 p.m.

Colcord at Kansas 8 p.m.

Watts at Oaks 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU women at Oklahoma City 2 p.m.

JBU men at Oklahoma City 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Watts at Webbers Falls 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Watts at Webbers Falls 8 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

Siloam Springs at Russellville Invite TBA

