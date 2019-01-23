(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at gthomas@nwadg.com.
Thursday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Texas Wesleyan at JBU women 6 p.m.
Texas Wesleyan at JBU men 8 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kansas at Jay Tournament TBA
Watts at NEO Tournament TBA
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Kansas at Jay Tournament TBA
Watts at NEO Tournament TBA
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING
Siloam Springs at Greenwood 4 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Bentonville Lincoln 4:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Bentonville Lincoln 5:30 p.m.
Springdale George at Siloam Springs 9th 5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Bentonville Lincoln 4:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Bentonville Lincoln 5:30 p.m.
Springdale George at Siloam Springs 9th 6:45 p.m.
Friday's games
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Vilonia at Siloam Springs 6 p.m.
Kansas at Jay Tournament TBA
Watts at NEO Tournament TBA
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Vilonia at Siloam Springs 7:30 p.m.
Kansas at Jay Tournament TBA
Watts at NEO Tournament TBA
Saturday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SW Assemblies of God at JBU women 1 p.m.
SW Assemblies of God at JBU men 3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kansas at Jay Tournament TBA
Watts at NEO Tournament TBA
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Kansas at Jay Tournament TBA
Watts at NEO Tournament TBA
Monday's games
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Rogers Oakdale 4:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Rogers Oakdale 5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Fayetteville White 5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Rogers Oakdale 4:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Rogers Oakdale 5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Fayetteville White 6:45 p.m.
Tuesday's games
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING
Bentonville at Siloam Springs 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Colcord at Wyandotte 6:30 p.m.
Kansas at Adair 6 p.m.
Watts at Cave Springs 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Colcord at Wyandotte 8 p.m.
Kansas at Adair 7:30 p.m.
Watts at Cave Springs 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 31
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Southwestern Christian at JBU women 6 p.m.
Southwestern Christian at JBU men 8 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING
Gentry at Siloam Springs 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Siloam Springs at Har-Ber Invitational TBA
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
Springdale Lakeside at Siloam Springs 7th 4:30 p.m.
Springdale Lakeside at Siloam Springs 8th 5:30 p.m.
Springdale Southwest at Siloam Springs 9th 5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Springdale Lakeside at Siloam Springs 7th 4:30 p.m.
Springdale Lakeside at Siloam Springs 8th 5:30 p.m.
Springdale Southwest at Siloam Springs 9th 6:45 p.m.
Feb. 1
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs at Beebe 6 p.m.
Colcord at Kansas 6:30 p.m.
Watts at Oaks 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs at Beebe 7:30 p.m.
Colcord at Kansas 8 p.m.
Watts at Oaks 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
JBU women at Oklahoma City 2 p.m.
JBU men at Oklahoma City 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Watts at Webbers Falls 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Watts at Webbers Falls 8 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Siloam Springs at Russellville Invite TBA
