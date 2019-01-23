Noah Slater of Siloam Springs was one of more than 4,400 Baylor University students named to the Dean's Academic Honor Roll for the 2018 fall semester.

Students honored on the Dean's List are Baylor undergraduates with a minimum grade-point average of 3.7, while enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours. Slater is enrolled in the college of arts and sciences.

Baylor University is a private Christian university and a nationally ranked research institution located in Waco, Texas.

General News on 01/23/2019