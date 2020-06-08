Police Chief Allan Gilbert addressed city directors during Tuesday’s meeting in regards to the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn., on May 25.

Gilbert condemned the death of Floyd and said the actions of the officers involved “were inexcusable.” Gilbert also took the time to brief the city on the steps taken to ensure this sort of crime never occurs in Siloam Springs.

Floyd died Memorial Day while in custody after pleading he could not breathe, according to an article in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on May 29. Former Police Officer Derek Chauvin was seen on citizen video with his knee pressed against Floyd’s neck, the article states. As minutes passed Floyd stopped talking and moving, the article states.

The death sparked both peaceful and violent protests across the nation as far away as Los Angeles and New York and as close as Bentonville, Fayetteville and Little Rock.

“There are standards that we as police officers embrace — we live in the 21st century and our policing practice must mirror our recognition of equality of all races and cultures through the lens of procedural justice,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert said the mission and training of the Siloam Springs Police Department (SSPD) and the training of police officers is based on a community policing philosophy. Gilbert also said the department’s employees are guided by three pillars in their duties and actions:

• Keeping officers’ actions constitutionally correct.

• Ensuring the actions of officers are morally and ethically sound.

• Keeping their actions within the authority delegated to the officers of the SSPD.

Every member of this department is dedicated to these pillars and the actions such as those in Minneapolis, are contrary to this and would not be acceptable in the SSPD or by the community, Gilbert said.

Deescalation training is incorporated in many of the officers’ training topics, Gilbert said, and all officers are trained annually on response to resistance; less lethal response; defensive tactics; bias based policing; search and seizure and arrest; detainee care and transport; complaints and internal affairs; sexual harassment; dealing with the mentally ill and ethics.

Gilbert said the state of Arkansas requires 24 hours of annual training for police officers. SSPD averaged more than 100 hours of training per officer in 2019, he said.

“I am very fortunate to lead such a well-trained, professional department,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert then shared a couple of situations to illustrate deescalation within the department. He said at 2:14 a.m. May 22 officers responded to a call at the Walmart Supercenter about an individual who had a large knife. The call lasted two-and-a-half hours and ended at the Hampton Inn, Gilbert said.

When the officers arrived on the scene, the individual made threatening movements toward the officers and even charged the police car, Gilbert said. Through their training they were able to gain space and managed to subdue the assailant, Gilbert said.

“Even though they could have used deadly force, they chose not to,” Gilbert said.

Due to the deescalation tactics the officers were able to gain compliance and arrest the individual using limited force, Gilbert said.

The second incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. on May 29, when an individual threatened to commit suicide by cop, Gilbert said. The person was gone when officers arrived, Gilbert said. Instead of leaving the scene, officers remained committed to locating the individual who was a block away, Gilbert said.

Onlookers were instigating problems and while officers were trying to deescalate the situation, the individual was telling officers he wanted to die and just wanted the officers to shoot him, Gilbert said.

Officers were able to deescalate the situation through training and teamwork, Gilbert said. The individual was taken to the hospital to receive help with mental issues, Gilbert said. The incident lasted two hours and 52 minutes, he said.

Director Mindy Hunt said this is a good time for the chief to be making these statements and wanted to make sure the chief’s statement would be available for playback on the city’s website. Director Marla Sappington thanked the chief for his comments and said there was an incident at the Manna Center which could have gone wrong, she said. The officers were really kind to the gentleman and took care of the situation rather quickly.

Other business discussed and voted on by the board included:

• Dedication of utility easements for the 4300 block of Highway 412 East.

• Dedication of utility easements and right-of-way for the 1100 block of East Lake Francis Drive.

• Placing Ordinance 20-10 concerning net-metering on its second reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-11 regarding property maintenance code amendments on its second reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-12 concerning amending the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport Authority Agreement on its first reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-13 regarding the rezoning of the 4200 to 4300 block of South Washington Street from A-1 (Agricultural) to C-2 (Roadway Commercial) on its first reading.

• Sending Ordinance 20-14 concerning a rezoning permit for the 900 block of South Washington Street back to the planning commission so the commission and developer can work to fix the drainage issues on the parcel of land the developer is trying to rezone.

• Resolution 25-20 regarding a preliminary plat development permit for the 900 block of South Washington Street was withdrawn by the applicant.

• Approving Resolution 26-20 concerning a preliminary plat development permit for the 14800 to 14900 block of Lawlis Road.

• Approving Resolution 27-20 regarding a preliminary plat development permit for 14701 N. Country Club Road.

• Approving Resolution 28-20 concerning a final plat development permit for the 3000 block of Cheri Whitlock Drive.

• Approving Resolution 29-20 regarding a significant development permit for the 1000 block of South Washington Street.

• Approving Resolution 30-20 concerning an application for a grant from the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission for the Lake Francis Drive sidewalk.

• Approving Resolution 31-20 regarding an application for a grant from ArDot Transportation for the Lake Francis Drive sidewalk.