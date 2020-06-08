Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.

The number of coronavirus cases reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on a state website Monday morning remained at 9,426. The death toll remained at 154.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I0eK7YO5Y6s]