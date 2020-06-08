Sign in
News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
WATCH LIVE: Gov, state health officials to give 1:30 p.m. virus update by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 12:12 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — Gov. Asa Hutchinson answers a question during a press briefing on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the state Capitol in Little Rock in this file photo. - Photo by Thomas Metthe

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.

The number of coronavirus cases reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on a state website Monday morning remained at 9,426. The death toll remained at 154.

Check back to watch the live video.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I0eK7YO5Y6s]

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT