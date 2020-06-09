SILOAM SPRINGS — The city announced the candidates running for the open-elected positions for the 2020 election on the city’s website.

This year there are three city board positions open, as well as the mayor’s position. City board positions open for election are Position 5, Position 6 and Position 7. All three are at-large positions, meaning the board members wouldn’t represent one particular ward, but the entire city.

This year’s candidates for the open board positions are:

• Position 5: Reid Carroll, James Walls, Kevin Williams.

• Position 6: Bob Holloway, Carol Smiley, Nathanael Stone.

• Position 7: David E. Allen, Bob Coleman, Michael Henry, Frank Johnson.• Judy Nation is the only candidate running for mayor.

The filing period for candidates began at noon May 13 and lasted until noon May 28. People interested in running for any of the open positions needed to fill out an application and a petition with 50 signatures from qualified registered voters.

A qualified registered voter is an adult who has lived in Siloam Springs for at least six months and is qualified to vote at an election of county or state officers.

Candidates are required to fill out a statement of candidacy and a political practice pledge which says the candidate will pledge to discharge his/her duties in an honorable fashion. All of these documents needed to be filed with the city clerk’s office before noon on May 28.

The municipal election will be held Aug. 11, according to the post. If no candidate receives the majority of votes cast in the primary, the two candidates who receive the highest number of votes shall be the nominees for their respective offices to be voted upon at the Nov. 3, 2020, general election, the post states.