COMMUNITY DIGEST

Radio Control Modelers

The Radio Control Modelers Club is meeting on Zoom at this time due to covid-19. The virtual meetings are held the first Monday of even numbered months at 7 p.m. The club flies each weekend and Wednesday afternoons, weather permitting, while observing the guidelines for covid-19. For more information visit www.siloamspringsmodelers.org or call 479-549-5362

Siloam Springs Senior Center

To do our part in controlling the spread of covid-19, Siloam Springs Senior Center is closed to the public until further notice.

For card-carrying members only, the center will offer one hot meal each day. Members can pick up meals between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. each day, Monday through Friday. Members are asked to place orders in advance and please remember to make the suggested $3 donation for each meal. The menu is subject to change daily. Information: 479-524-5735.

Arkansas Workforce Office Closed

Arkansas Workforce Office - Siloam Springs has permanently closed. If you need assistance from Arkansas Division of Workforce WIOA, call 479-636-4755 in Rogers or 479-521-5730 in Fayetteville. For Arkansas Rehabilitation Service, call 479-582-1286. If you live in Oklahoma and need Arkansas unemployment, call 501-683-2760.

VFW Flag Retirement

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1674 offers a flag retirement service to the public. Those who would like to have their flag properly retired can drop it off in a box in front of the post, located at 830 S. Lincoln Street. Flag retirement ceremonies are held on Flag Day, June 14.

While We’re Waiting

While We’re Waiting is a grief support group designed specifically for parents who have lost children. The group, led by Don and Deondra Chamberlain, meets the second Monday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at Sager Creek Community Church, located at 1600 Cheri Whitlock Drive in Siloam Springs. Refreshments are served. For more information, call 479-549-7005.

Manna Center Thrift Store

The Manna Center Thrift Store, located behind the Senior Activity Center in Siloam Springs, is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Because new merchandise is put out daily, after an item has been in the store for a month it is half price. Also each week the store will have an item that is $1. Check the store weekly for details and like them on Facebook. Information: 479-524-4877 or call the center at 524-9825.