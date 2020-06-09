Jack Allison Gray

Jack Allison Gray passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Ark. He was born on November 25, 1929, in Oklahoma City to Jesse Allison and Nell Josephine Smith Gray. Jack married Barbara Maxine Smith on July 15, 1950, in Florence, Arizona. He excelled in high school track holding a state record. He attended Arizona State University on a football scholarship. After moving to Siloam Springs in 1960 where they raised their family, Jack worked for Jet Stream Plastics, and retired from there in 1994.

Jack had a love for painting since his childhood. In the early 1970’s he became interested in painting wildlife and waterfowl for hunters. The fast-growing demand for his originals prompted him to reproduce a number of limited editions. His prints can be found all over, and his prized eagle painting “Chairman of the Board” can be seen in various post offices and high schools.

He enjoyed golfing, traveling, and he never met a stranger. He loved striking up a conversation with anyone willing to listen. One of his favorite things was cooking up his famous tacos for family gatherings.

Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Barbara; wife, Pauline Parks; sister, Elaine; and brother, Tom.

Survivors include four children, Mike Gray and wife Linda; Donald Gray and wife Sandra; Randy Gray and wife Melanie; and Paula Maples and husband Bob.

He is also survived by seven grandchildren - Jacqulyn Curtis, Geoffrey Maples, Allison Medley, Jason Gray, Sarah Thomas, Amanda Bynum and Jalene Salyers. He also had 18 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Other survivors include two brothers, Bob Gray and Walter Gray.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In honor of Jack, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

We will greatly miss our “Chairman of the Board.”

Neddie Glen Phillips

Neddie Glen Phillips, 68, died June 1, 2020, at his home.

He was born Sept. 18, 1951, in Tulsa, Okla., to Earl Steve and Frances Lawrence Phillips. He lived in Tulsa until age 8, when the family moved to Kansas, Okla., along the Illinois River. He graduated from Kansas High School in 1969, and went on to graduate from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla. He was part of Kansas Public Schools for more than 30 years as a teacher, coach and principal. He loved the community and growing up along the river. He had many lifelong friendships with his coworkers and students.

On July 28, 1973, he married Marie Tyre. They had three children, Angela, Lundy and Brian. His idea of a perfect vacation was fishing and camping on the lake with all of his family members.

He was a very active member of Kansas First Baptist Church, and was the Sunday school director for many years. He always looked forward to being with his Christian Family. He was also a member of the Illinois River Fire Department until his retirement. After retirement from Kansas Public Schools, he volunteered with Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief helping many families after damage from severe weather.

He was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Betty Phillips.

He is survived by his wife, Marie; three children, Angela Dawn Verbeck and husband Jason of Kansas, Okla., Lundy June Morrison and husband Chad of Broken Arrow, Okla., and Brian Glen Phillips and wife Jackie of Fayetteville, Ark.; six grandchildren; two brothers, Roy Phillips of Tahlequah, and Tony Phillips and wife Linda from Kansas, Okla.

Memorial services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Kansas Event Center, Kansas, Okla., with Pastor Terry Wofford officiating.

In lieu of flowers please donate to First Baptist Church of Kansas, 360 N. Kansas St., Kansas, OK 74347.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Ark., was in charge of arrangements.