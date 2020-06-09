Siloam Springs junior offensive lineman Jace Sutulovich’s recruitment has officially begun.

Sutulovich, a 6-foot-3, 270-pound offensive tackle, announced on his Twitter account Monday that he received his first Division I scholarship offer from the University of New Mexico.

After football workouts on Thursday, Sutulovich said it was a memorable moment for him and his family.

“Absolutely, it was a big deal,” Sutulovich said. “Me and my dad, we were pretty excited. We were pretty giddy for a good couple of hours. We went out and bought a whole bunch of steaks.

“It was a great opportunity. My whole family’s pretty excited about it.”

Sutulovich said he’s always wanted to play college football, but his focus his sophomore season was just about being “the best football player I can for my team.” He wound up starting every game at right tackle on the Panthers’ offensive line and helped the team average 320 yards of offense.

Sutulovich said around three weeks ago, Siloam Springs head coach Brandon Craig informed him that he was getting looks from the University of New Mexico. Lobos’ offensive coordinator Derek Warehime was the one who gave Sutulovich the offer during a recent phone conversation.

“Coach Craig actually knows Coach Warehime, their offensive coordinator,” Sutulovich said. “He grew up with (Warehime) in Oklahoma. He was telling me a little bit about their history. Coach Craig helped me get my film out there. I really appreciate all that he’s done for me in that area.”

Craig said he and Warehime’s dad coached together and he watched the younger Warehime grow up and play football.

Craig said Sutulovich checks a lot of boxes for college football prospects.

“If you look at his film, he’s got great sophomore film,” Craig said. “He’s also a great student for us. You look at his grades and his ACT score — it’s off the chart. College coaches, they’re going to look at everything. They know what kind of family he comes from. They know about his academics. They know about his athletic play on the field. He’s just a kid that’s a guaranteed toptype football kid that you’re looking for. I think there will be more (scholarship offers) to come.”

Sutulovich said he has a 3.85 grade-point-average and a 26 on the ACT.

“I’m going to take (the ACT) as many times as I can,” he said.

Sutulovich is projected to play right tackle this season for Siloam Springs, but he fits the mold of a guard or center in college, Craig said.

Sutulovich has not committed to New Mexico and recognizes he’s very early in the recruiting process.

“I’m not worried,” he said. “I’ve got plenty of time to worry about get recruited and play college football. I’m just going into my junior season. I’m focused on helping my teammates, get out here, get guys to work out and get in the best shape I can be for my team.”