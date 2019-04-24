File photo/Herald-Leader A food vendor made fudge during the 2018 Dogwood Festival. Festival food is a highlight of the annual event. The 2019 Dogwood Festival will take place this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The 45th annual Dogwood Festival organizers have promised variety in everything from kids' zone activities to food and craft vendors, with a particular focus on entertainment.

The festival will take place April 26-28 and will spread through City Park, the Siloam Springs Community Building, Bob Henry Park and University Street.

Nathanael Stone, owner of Stoneridge Recording, is responsible for organizing this year's musical acts and said the importance of creating quality entertainment is directly linked to the city's future.

"My goal with helping the Dogwood Festival has always been to help Siloam value what they have," Stone said.

This year's entertainment lineup will have a funk/punk rock group, School of Rock Bentonville/Rogers and folk music native to Northwest Arkansas. Caleb Ryan Martin, a Nashville artist originally from Fayetteville, and Craig Wayne Boyd, the season 7 winner of The Voice, are also slated to perform. All music is free to the public and will be performed on the stage at the intersection of University Street and Mount Olive Street.

"It's cool to get an opportunity to make it more family friendly," Stone said. "And if we value it, it gives us an opportunity to be a part of people coming in from out of town."

The festival itself is expected to draw vendors from as far away as Minnesota and Colorado, Dogwood Festival organizer Kathy Layman said. More than 180 booths have been reserved for vendors, food and concessions.

Attendees can expect to see "everything under the sun," Layman said. This year's goods include things like sunglasses, fine art, log furniture, soaps, honey and hand-made baby clothes, she said.

The Kids' Zone will feature a Velcro wall, a new addition to activities, as well as a slide, bounce house and obstacle course, Layman said. Also new are the following food vendors: Incredible Edibles Catering, Branson City Diner, Sheps2Go, The Daily Grind Express and K'Zolis Little Oven.

There will be very little to no overlap in menu selection between vendors, Wayne Mays, Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce president, said.

"There's plenty to keep people busy and not just the festival," Mays said.

Mays encouraged attendees to explore downtown Siloam Springs, visit the kayak park at 19253 Fisher Ford Road and visit the newly renovated Siloam Springs Museum.

The Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce is hosting this year's event in order to raise funds for annual operation costs, like salaries and chamber-hosted events, Mays said. The chamber "advocates for business in state and national legislation, promotes tourism, hosts educational programs, recruits new business to town, helps current business with expansions and projects and holds more than 45 events per year," according to the chamber's website.

The Dogwood Festival won runner-up as festival of the year for festivals in Arkansas by the Arkansas Festivals and Events Association. The Arkansans Love Festivals and Events (ALFiE) awards recognize, "the best and brightest festivals and special events" across Arkansas, according to the AFEA website. The festival of the year is selected based on creative approach, crowd appeal, media coverage and enhancement of community pride.

General News on 04/24/2019