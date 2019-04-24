Sign in
Church begins food ministry April 24, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Photo submitted Trinity Pentecostal Church of God in Siloam Springs prepared 100 boxes of food on April 16 for their first monthly community food pantry. The church family sees the need in the area and wants to help those who need assistance, according to Pastors Mike and Diane Whorton. The church plans to continue offering the food pantry each month. The pastors also welcome the community to Sunday and Wednesday services. For more information, call Tammy Hutcheson at 479-220-0161 or the church office at 479-549-3595.

Church begins food ministry

