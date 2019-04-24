Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Vivianna Dinger, 5, looked through a book in the Friends of the Library Bookstore last week. The bookstore is getting ready for the the annual Dogwood Festival Book Sale on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Friends of the Library Bookstore is planning the biggest sale in its 16-year history during the Dogwood Festival this weekend.

The sale will take place in the Siloam Springs Public Library's community room from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The bookstore has collected the largest number of books for the event since the sale began in 2003, according to Shereen West, bookstore manager.

"We absolutely have thousands of books, we have a lot," said West. "There should be something for everyone. We have a very large selection of everything, every genre -- children's, DVDs, CDs, audio books, vintage books priced way below what they're worth online."

The sale will also offer plenty of deals, West said. Most book prices are already $2 or less but during the sale they will be buy-one-get-one-free. On Sunday, the good deals will continue with books priced at $1 per bag.

It will also offer festival goers a place to cool off in the indoor, air-conditioned environment at the library, located at the intersection of Mount Olive Street and Jefferson Street. There is plenty of parking across the street from the building.

This year the students from the local home school co-op are helping with the physical labor of setting the sale up in the library's community room, West said. Overall, it takes about 50 volunteers to keep the bookstore running throughout the year and prepare for the annual Dogwood Festival Sale.

The Friends of the Library use the money from the annual book sale and the year-round bookstore to underwrite the summer reading program, by providing materials and entertainers for the series of events, according to Laura Lee Flynn, Friends of the Library Committee member. The organization also provides funds for children's and adult's programs year-round, including the popular Santa at the Library program in December.

The Friends of the Library also help provide for needs that are not in the library's regular budget, Flynn said. For example, in previous years, they have helped purchase furniture, bookshelves and a new laminating machine, she said.

The Friends of the Library Bookstore is open inside the library through the year from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

