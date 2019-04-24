Is All Scripture God-breathed?

"Proper interpretation of the Bible requires an understanding of the original context in which it was written." This statement comes from the Faithlife Study Bible (FSB) and is included in most Bible study courses. The FSB points out we need to know the worldview of these ancient writers to avoid misinterpretation. The FSB explains our understanding of cosmology disagrees with the biblical writers because "The biblical writers' concept of how God structured the heavens and earth represents a particular cosmology. This cosmology reflects the writer's experience or understanding of the world, not historical or scientific fact."

Dr. John H. Walton is professor of Old Testament at Wheaton College. In his book, "The Lost World of Genesis One," he makes this analysis concerning the Israelites who wrote the Old Testament, "They did not know the stars were suns; they did not know that the earth was spherical and moving through space; they did not know that the sun was much further away than the moon, or even further than the birds flying in the air. They believed that the sky was material (not vaporous), solid enough to support the residence of deity and to hold back waters. In these ways and many others, they thought about the cosmos in much the same way that anyone in the ancient world thought and not at all like anyone thinks today and God did not think it important to revise their thinking."

According to the FSB, all the descriptions of the cosmos in the Bible represent the writers' own ideas of how God structured the heavens and earth. Dr. Walton clarifies that God allowed these people to record their ignorance about the cosmos without correction. Their ignorance about the structure of the cosmos permeates the Bible. A few examples are; Job 22:14 tells us that "God walks on the dome of heaven." (NRSV); Psalm 148:4 informs us there are "waters above the heavens." There are, "windows" or "floodgates of heaven" which God opens to allow the rainfall, (Gen 7:11; Gen 8: 2; 2 Kings 7:2). The world has pillars or foundations (Proverbs 8:29; Zech. 12:1; Psalm 104:5).

Kill men, women, children and infants (1 Samuel 15:3); Kill non-virgin bride (Deut. 22:20-21). Kill little ones -- rip open pregnant women (Hosea 13-16). "I will smear manure on your faces." (Malachi 2:3). God-breathed or not?

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs

Editorial on 04/24/2019