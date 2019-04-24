Freda Kelly

A beautiful baby girl with curly brown hair, green eyes, and dimples, was born to Cecil and Emma Sue Miner Kelly on June 14, 1946. Her dad would take her down to see all the flags on Main Street. For years, she believed the flags were for her birthday and not a national holiday, Flag Day. She had a loving and happy childhood. Freda attended the First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs. In May of 1963, she was in a car wreck and lost both of her legs. Freda had a determination to finish high school and graduated from Siloam Springs High School in 1964. She continued with her education at a secretary school. Freda worked the night shift at Fayetteville Hospital, admitting patients and answering calls. She became a telephone operator for the Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in Fayetteville. Freda won many awards in the years she worked there.

After retiring in 1998, Freda had a heart for people that were physically handicapped. She drove to Little Rock to serve on a committee to make people aware of the needs for people that were physically disabled. She loved her nieces, Susan Kelly, Candace Vogt Lennarson, and nephew, Chuck Vogt, spending time with them and buying them gifts. Freda was a member of Sigma Phi Sorority, where she was their queen one year. She loved shopping (Dillard's was her second home), needlework, jewelry, trips, arts and crafts, and was always ready to go places and do fun things. Then in 1998, she suffered a stroke, after which she lived in various rest homes. She was at Ashley Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Rogers at the time of her passing on April 21, 2019, and now she is rejoicing in heaven.

She is survived by her sister, Charlotte Vogt and husband Charles; nephew, Chuck Vogt; nieces, Candace Vogt Lennarson and Susan Kelly and their spouses; great-nephews, Jake and Ty Vogt, Cash and Briggs Lennarson; and great-niece, Blakelie Lennarson. Freda was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Richard Kelly.

Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Elm Springs Cemetery in Elm Springs, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Please sign the online guestbook at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

PAID OBITUARY

Margaret T. LeRoy

Margaret T. LeRoy, 87, of Kansas, Okla., died April 22, 2019, at her home.

She was born May 11, 1931, in Montgomery, N.Y., the daughter of Francis Joseph Wild and Evelyn Marie Giroux Wild. She worked as a nurse's aide.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister; and five brothers.

Survivors include her children, William G. LeRoy Jr. of New York, Terry Ann Fincannon and husband Donald of Atlanta, Ga., Donna LeRoy of Kansas, Okla., Kevin LeRoy and wife Sonja of Hanover, Md., and Jay LeRoy of Springdale, Ark.; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Frances Knight of Montgomery and Joan Wild of Middletown, N.Y.

No services are planned at this time.

An online guestbook is available at visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Dr. Lee Netherton

Dr. Lee Netherton, 77, from Siloam Springs, Arkansas, went home to be with Jesus after a valiant struggle with cancer on Saturday, April 20th, at the Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Arkansas.

Lee was born at home in Peter's Prairie, Oklahoma, on November 20, 1941, to Tom John and Jauveda (Acuff) Netherton. He was married to Nancy Culberson on August 24, 1963, in Pana, Illinois. Lee graduated from Jay High School in 1959. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Science from John Brown University and a PhD in Organic Chemistry from the University of Arkansas. Lee taught at John Brown University for 36 years mentoring and inspiring countless students and was chosen "Professor of the Year" three times. Lee was an ordained Deacon and served as an Elder at Community Christian Fellowship and on the Manna Center Board. Lee enjoyed woodworking and designed furniture for his and his son's homes. He liked to travel with his wife, children and siblings. He was a fixture at the JBU basketball game scoreboard for decades. And, he was especially fond of spending time with his grandchildren.

Lee is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nancy Culberson Netherton; daughter, Renee Netherton Tate (John) of Siloam Springs; son Rob Netherton (Jessica) and grandchildren Noah Warren, Evie and Elijah Netherton, of Fayetteville Arkansas; his siblings, Nancy Janssen (Armand) of Cabot, Arkansas; Jack Netherton (Cheryl) of Jay, Oklahoma; Judye Greer (Gary) of Houston, Texas; Cindy Netherton (Randy Moore) of Nashville, Tennessee; by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and by honorary family Brad Elledge and Jerome Feinberg (Marilyn).

A celebration of Lee's life will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Cathedral of the Ozarks with a reception following in the Simmons Great Hall, both on the John Brown University campus.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Christian Fellowship, Circle of Life Hospice, Springdale, Arkansas, or the Netherton/Culberson Science Scholarship at John Brown University. In honor of Lee's life, please wear bright cheery colors to our celebration instead of the traditional black.

PAID OBITUARY

Obits on 04/24/2019