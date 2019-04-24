Siloam Springs Police have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since April 17.

Police were still looking for Wyllow Mistyke Roberts as of press time on Tuesday, according to Captian Derek Spicer.

"Detectives are continuing to follow all leads as they come in," he said in an email.

Roberts was last seen getting off the school bus in Siloam Springs last Wednesday, the release states. She is described as 5-foot-7 and 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Roberts is possibly in the Fort Smith area, the release states.

Anyone with information on Roberts' whereabouts is asked to contact the SSPD at 479-524-4118 or by email at tips@siloamsprings.com.

