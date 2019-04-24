Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Zuriel Mejia played a game of Operation during the seventh annual SSRH Healthy Community Fair on Saturday.

The Siloam Springs Regional Hospital hosted the seventh annual Healthy Community Fair on Saturday.

The event, which took place on the hospital grounds, included a designated kids' zone, safety experts, emergency vehicles, a teddy bear clinic, a visit from the Easter bunny, and health and wellness information and activities from vendors from Arkansas and Oklahoma.

General News on 04/24/2019