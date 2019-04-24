The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys finished ninth overall at the Northwest Arkansas/River Valley Junior High Regional Track Championship held Monday at David Gates Stadium on the campus of Rogers Heritage.

Bentonville finished first overall with 105 points, followed by Fort Smith Chaffin 85, Springdale Central 73, Fayetteville Purple 65.5, Springdale Southwest 46, Bentonville West 39, Fort Smith Ramsey 37, Rogers Heritage 28, Siloam Springs 26, Rogers 25.5, Springdale Lakeside 19.5, Fort Smith Trinity 19, Fayetteville White 15, Alma 13, Fort Smith Kimmons 8, Van Buren 7, Greenwood 6.5 and Springdale George 6.

The bulk of the Panthers' points came in the throwing events.

Jace Sutulovich finished first in both the shot put and the discus for a total of 20 points.

Sutulovich had a throw of 50 feet, 8 inches in the shot put, while Truman Janes finished eighth and scored one point at 40-10 and Caden McHaney ninth at 40-3.

Sutulovich's throw of 154-0 was best in the discus, while Ryder Winfrey was sixth at 124-0 for three points.

The 4x800-meter eighth-grade relay team of Ronald Mancia, Connor Clayton, Levi Fox and Wilson Cunningham finished seventh at 9:24.72 for two points.

The Panthers' 4x400-meter relay team of Cunningham, Clayton, Marcus Molina and Mancia finished 10th at 3 minutes, 59.22 seconds.

Girls

The Siloam Springs girls finished 12th overall.

Fayetteville White was first with 211.5 points, while Bentonville was second at 91.5, followed by Bentonville West 87, Rogers 54, Rogers Heritage 36, Springdale Central 34, Greenwood 22, Fort Smith Ramsey 20, Fort Smith Chaffin 17, Fayetteville Purple 11, Van Buren 8, Fort Smith Kimmons 7, Springdale Southwest 7, Siloam Springs 7, Alma 6, Fort Smith Darby 4 and Fort Smith Trinity 1.

Brianna Wood finished third in the discus at 87-9 and scored six points.

Cailee Johnson placed eighth in the 300-meter hurdles at 32-5 for one point.

Johnson placed 10th in the 100-meter hurdles at 17.66.

Keely Keener was 13th in the shot put at 32-6.25.

