Siloam Springs Republican Women

The Siloam Springs Republican Women will meet Monday evening, May 20 at the Compass Fellowship Building located at 318 Main Street. Refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting from 7 to 8 p. m. The May speakers will be from Teenpac. Kirsten Patterson and Teenpac participants share how they are learning about the U.S. government. Guests are welcome including gentlemen and students.

Democratic Party of Benton County

The Democratic Party of Benton County will meet on Wednesday, May 9 at Cafe on Broadway in downtown Siloam Springs. Social time will start at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting will be from 6 to 7 p.m. All are welcome.

Center for the Arts Meet and Greet

Siloam Springs Center for the Arts is hosting a meet and greet for 6 to 7 p.m. May 1 where attendees can meet the board, ask questions and learn about the organization. The event will include appetizers at The Park House Kitchen and Bar, located at 201 W. University St.

Siloam Springs Writers to Hear Kulp speak

The Siloam Springs Writers will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 13, at First Baptist Church, 2000 Dawn Hill Road. Rachel Kulp will speak on writing grammatically. The Prose assignment for May is "Lessons from the Garden," and Poetry assignment is "School Days" (up to 36 lines.) Assignments may be emailed to sswgsisp@gmail.com until May 1.

Casino Career Fair

Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs is hosting a career fair on Tuesday, April 30, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The event is located in the Qualla Ballroom and is open to the public.

Numerous salary and hourly careers are available in gaming, security, hotel, food and beverage departments. Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs offers a comprehensive benefits package, including health, life, vision and dental insurance; matching 401k plan; paid vacation and sick leave; and many other benefits.

May the Fourth (Force) Be with You

Siloam Springs Public Library will be hosting a cupcake decorating contest from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4. The theme is "Out of This World" and participants are asked to decorate cupcakes according to this theme. Participants must have a completed registration form turned in before 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27. Contact the library at 479-524-4236 for more details.

Adult Reading Challenge and Poetry Month

Siloam Springs Public Library has an Adult Reading Challenge for 2019. Periodically prizes will be awarded. April is National Poetry Month. A prize will be awarded Monday, April 29, for patrons who have signed up for the reading challenge and who have read a poetry book.

Home Brewers Showcase

Siloam Springs Center for the Arts is hosting a Home Brewer and Pairings Showcase at Ivory Bill Brewing on May 11. Awards will include brewer critic's choice, people's choice, fellow brewer's choice and best food pairing award. Tickets and submission information will be posted on the center's website, ssartcenter.org.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Seeking Volunteers

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas is launching its Spring Recruitment Campaign to recruit 30 men in 30 days during the month of April. BBBSNWA served nearly 400 children in 2018 and is on track to serve even more at-risk children in 2019. There are currently 36 boys waiting to be matched with a mentor in NWA and Siloam Springs. Volunteer or sign up with your spouse to volunteer as a Big Couple or Big Family at www.bbbsnwa.org.

Boys & Girls Club Summer Registration

Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County is accepting registration for the Siloam Springs summer program. The summer program will include two sessions. Session 1 will be June 3 - June 28 and session 2 will be July 8 - Aug. 2. During the sessions, the club will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Children will receive breakfast and lunch at the middle school and an afternoon snack will be provided. Prices are $100 per session. To register online, visit bgcwbc.org. For more information, call 479-524-4174.

Siloam Springs Museum Lecture Series

The Siloam Springs Museum will host a series of lectures from guest experts through May 11. Following is a list of lectures:

• May 4 -- "The Changing Native American Landscape in Northwest Arkansas" by George Sabo III from 1 to 3 p.m.

• May 9 --"Guerrillas of Northwest Arkansas" by Rick Parker from 6 to 8 p.m.

• May 11 -- "Arkansas Conference College" by Preston Jones from 6 to 8 p.m.

The museum is located at 112 N. Maxwell St. For more information visit siloamspringsmuseum.com or call 479-524-4011.

SSRH Auxiliary volunteer drive

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital Auxiliary is looking for willing volunteers for the information desk, obstetrics department, radiology department, surgery department and materials management. The Auxiliary offers an opportunity to help the community while working three or four hours a week. For more information stop by the front desk of the hospital for an application or call 479-373-6428.

Coffee with the Commander

Each Saturday morning from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Siloam Post 29 of the American Legion hosts "Coffee with the Commander." A time for those who served to enjoy the camaraderie that they experienced during their time with "Uncle Sam." The event is held in the basement of the American Legion Community Hall located at 110 N. Mount Olive St. The coffee and donuts are fresh; the conversation is usually lively, jolly and informative. Don't miss this opportunity to meet and greet local veterans who are still serving their veteran community. For more information, visit SiloamPost29.org or contact Jim Wilbanks at 850-520-0225.

English Classes

First Baptist Church Siloam Springs is offering English classes for adults. Classes are from 6 to 7:45 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday. All who enroll are evaluated the first time they attend. They will be in classes which will fit their needs. Some students come with no English, while others speak English and want accent reduction. There is no cost for the classes, although each student will pay for their book at cost over several weeks. There are activities for children of all ages on Wednesday. No childcare is provided on Monday. Children do not attend the classes with their parents as this makes it harder for parents to learn English. English classes meet in Room 122 on the lower level of the church building. Enter from the lower parking lot on the west side of the building. There will be signs posted. Teachers are trained and certified through the National Literacy Partnership and the North American Mission Board. This will be the third consecutive year of the literacy program at First Baptist under the direction of C.L. Pickle. She has previously led literacy programs in Virginia, Georgia and Texas. Pickle is a statewide trainer under the Arkansas State Baptist Convention. For more information, call C.L. Pickle at 479-373-1426 or Stewart Pickle at 479-228-1298. People from any language background are welcome. Sí, hablamos español.

Coat drive

New and gently used coats and sweaters of all sizes, especially children's sizes, are being collected for those in need. They will be distributed at the clothing giveaway at Eastgate Church of Christ from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the first Friday of the month. Items also are offered to nursing home residents and students at local schools. All coats will be cleaned by Snappy Dry Cleaners. Coats can be dropped off at the office of Dr. Susan Vaughan at My Family Eye Care located at 820 Stateline Road in West Siloam Springs or Snappy Dry Cleaners located at 618 S. Holly St. or at Eastgate Church of Christ located at 1997 East U.S. Highway 412. For more information, call Joyce at 918-422-5811.

Yoga classes

Bridges to Wellness and the Siloam Springs Parks and Recreation Department are sponsoring Yoga classes. Classes will be 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday nights at the Moss House located at 311 S. Mount Olive St. The cost for classes is $3. For more information, call Sarah Losh at 479-549-3143.

Fire Department feedback

The Siloam Springs Fire Department offers an Emergency Medical Services Customer Survey that will allow individuals who have been treated by a city ambulance to provide honest and confidential feedback about their experience. Customers can provide valuable insight and feedback into the Fire Department's performance.

"Our goal is to constantly strive to improve the quality of the services that we provide to the citizens," said Siloam Springs Fire Department Chief Jeremey Criner. "The feedback that we receive will be an integral part of our quality improvement program."

If you've had any interaction with the city's EMS crews, please take a few minutes to fill out the EMS Customer Survey located on the Fire Department page of the City's website, www.siloamsprings.com/199/Fire.

Senior Activity Center

The Siloam Springs Senior Activity and Wellness Center invites anyone over the age of 60 to come to the center for lunch.

The center is located at 750 Heritage Court. Cost for lunch is $3 donation per meal. There is an exercise room and game room for guests' enjoyment. If you need a ride, the center's van can pick you up. Call 479-524-5735 for more information. Menus and activities calendar is available in the lobby.

Dogwood Literacy Council

It is rewarding to be able to assist someone who is trying to improve their literacy skills in order to help their family. The Dogwood Literacy Council is in need of more volunteers who would like to become a tutor. Training and materials will be provided. For more information, contact Charlie at 479-524-4009.

Make your home safe and accessible

Kind at Heart Ministries is offering help to make homes "safe and accessible" with ramps, widening doors and building handrails. Financial assistance may be available. For more information, contact 479-373-6281 between the hours of 1 and 5 p.m. or email servant@kindatheart.org.

Fundraiser breakfast/band

The Siloam Springs Senior Activity and Wellness Center will host a weekly fundraiser breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. every Friday at the center, located at 750 Heritage Court. The fundraiser is open to all ages. The center will also host the OK Country Band at 1 p.m. the first Thursday of every month. The performance is free and open to anyone.

Manna Center Thrift Store

The Manna Center Thrift Store is now accepting credit and debit cards for purchases of $10 or more to make it easier for customers to shop. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Customers can like the thrift store on Facebook or stop by and see what the dollar item is for the week. Anything over a month old is half price. The Manna Center is located at 670 Heritage Court, behind the Senior Activity and Wellness Center on Tulsa Street.

Tailwaggers seeking volunteers and donations

Tailwaggers is seeking volunteers to walk dogs and socialize cats at the city animal shelter. They are also in need of donations of chewies, rawhides, cat toys and dog harnesses for the animal shelter. Donations can be dropped off at the animal shelter located at 1300 E. Ashley St. Call 238-3612 for more information.

CrossTraining

CrossTraining is held at 3DPT from 5:30 a.m. to 6:45 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The group shares in scripture, prays and then has a 45- to 60-minute workout. The class is free but voluntary donations can be made to help support the cost of utilities and equipment. For more information, contact Johnny Pittman at 479-220-1967.

Kansas Public Library

The Kansas Public Library has lots of activities to enjoy. The library has a "Freegal Music Service" that offers over 10,000 music labels from 65 countries. A library patron in good standing may download three songs a week for free from https://eodls.freegalmusic.com. Refreshments will be provided. For more news and updates, visit the Kansas Public Library's Facebook page.

