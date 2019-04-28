The Siloam Springs baseball team was eliminated from postseason contention last Tuesday as Russellville swept the Panthers 2-0 and 4-3 in a 5A-West Conference doubleheader at M.J. Hickey Park in Russellville.

The Panthers (8-17, 5-7) needed to win at least one game to stay alive mathematically in the conference race.

5A-West Conference baseball standings Overall Conf. Team W-L W-L LR Christian 18-4 10-2 Greenbrier 17-4 9-3 Russellville 18-6 9-3 Greenwood 19-7 8-4 Vilonia 12-12 7-5 Siloam Springs 8-17 5-7 Beebe 3-19 0-12 Alma 0-24 0-12 Last week’s results April 23 Russellville 2-4, Siloam Springs 0-3 LR Christian 1-2, Vilonia 0-1 Greenwood 16-20, Alma 0-2 Greenbrier 11-10, Beebe 0-0 This week’s games April 30 Vilonia at Siloam Springs (DH) Alma at Beebe (DH) Greenwood at Greenbrier (DH) Russellville at LR Christian (DH)

Siloam Springs came up on the short end of the pitching duel in game one as Russellville's Eli Thomas out-dueled Landon Ellis in the Cyclones' 2-0 win.

The game was scoreless heading into the bottom of the fourth when the Cyclones scored both of their runs.

The Cyclones (18-6, 9-3) loaded the bases with no outs, and Cole Hathcote scored on a passed ball, while Colton Sims later scored on a wild pitch.

That was all the runs Thomas would need as he gave up three hits and walked three with seven strikeouts.

Elijah Coffey, Isaac Price and Dakota Herrell had base hits for the Panthers.

Ellis pitched six innings, allowed five hits, one earned run with three strikeouts and two walks.

The Panthers led Russellville 3-0 going into the bottom of the sixth inning in Game 2, but Russellville scored two runs in the sixth and seventh innings to rally for the victory.

The Panthers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning after Price, A.J. Serrano and Baron Meek were hit by back-to-back-to-back pitches and Price scored on a passed ball.

Siloam Springs pulled ahead 2-0 in the third.

Price reached on a fielder's choice, stole second base and advanced to third on a passed ball. Price scored on Serrano's base hit to right field.

Siloam Springs added another run in the top of the sixth when Ellis doubled to lead off the inning and moved to third on Tanner Broyles' single.

Gavin Henson was hit by a pitch to load the bases. The Panthers made two straight outs, but Price singled to drive home Ellis for a 3-0 lead.

Broyles, who had pitched five scoreless innings, ran into trouble in the sixth and Henson relieved him and got out of the inning with a 3-2 lead. Russellville's Jack Snider had an RBI double and Tristan Wheelus an RBI groundout.

The Cyclones scored two more runs in the seventh to win the game. Sims walked to open the inning and stole second base. Henson got the next two batters out, but Luke Ray doubled to score Sims and tie the game. Ray then scored on a base hit by Brady Burnett for the game-winner.

Sims got the win in relief for Russellville. Henson took the loss for Siloam Springs.

The Panthers had seven hits offensively, with two coming from Serrano and one each from Willbanks, Price, Meek, Ellis and Broyles.

Siloam Springs will wrap up its conference schedule with senior night at 4:30 p.m. this Tuesday against Vilonia at James Butts Baseball Park.

Sports on 04/28/2019