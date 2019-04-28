The Siloam Spring varsity track teams competed Friday in the 5A-West Conference Championships held at Vilonia High School.

The Lady Panthers finished third overall, while the Panthers took fourth.

The top four finishers in each event qualified for the 5A state meet at Lake Hamilton on Friday.

"I am excited about the way the kids performed today," co-head coach Chuck Jones said.

Girls

Vilonia won the meet with 225 points, as Russellville finished second at 165.5, followed by Siloam Springs at 64, Beebe 59.5, Greenwood 43, Greenbrier 42, Alma 36 and Little Rock Christian 12.

Jael Harried finished as the conference champion in the long jump at 16 feet, 3.25 inches for Siloam Springs' top finish of the day. Brooke Henderson placed fourth in the event at 14-11, while Isabel Carrion was 19th at 11-11.

"Jael started off the meet as conference champ in the long jump," said co-head coach Sharon Jones. "She jumped her best right on her first trial. Brooke was also jumping really strong."

Harried finished second in the triple jump at 32-10 with Henderson in third at 32-6.5 and Rebekah Rodgers 13th at 29-1.5.

Chloe McGooden placed second in the 800-meter run with a personal record of 2:29.38.

"She is such a competitor," Sharon Jones said. "I can't tell you how much we're going to miss her."

Chelsea McWhorter took sixth in the 100-meter hurdles at 18.24, with Quincy Efurd placing seventh at 18.25 and Harried 15th at 19.60.

Efurd took sixth in the 300-meter hurdles at 51.18 while Harried was eighth at 52.03, Rodgers 10th at 52.96, and McWhorter 15th at 58.38.

Harried finished eighth in the high jump at 4-8.

McWhorter was eighth in the pole vault at 7-6.

Kailey Pentz placed ninth in the 3,200-meter run at 13:43.86, while Bethany Mejia was 11th at 15:14.36.

Pentz was 11th in the 1,600-meter run at 6:24.75, while Mejia was 14th at 6:41.34.

Carrion placed 13th in the 100-meter run at 14.31, while Henderson was 14th at 14.40.

Henderson was 15th in the 200 meters with a time of 30.36 with Carrion finishing 16th at 30.38.

The Lady Panthers' 4x400-meter relay team of Efurd, Rodgers, Harried and McGooden placed second at 4:21.48.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Efurd, Rodgers, Emma Hulbert and McGooden also took second at 10:23.2.

"Our girls gave Vilonia a run for their money in the 4x800," Sharon Jones said. "They had to earn it. Candy (Dubon) has been out the last two weeks with some medical issues, so I asked Emma to come back. She is still working herself into shape. All of our girls though improved their times. We are going to chase them down next week at state."

Boys

Vilonia also swept the boys meet with a team score of 228, followed by Russellville 133, Alma 81, Siloam Springs 79, Beebe 50, Greenwood 48, Greenbrier 27 and Little Rock Christian 10.

Michael Capehart placed second in the 3,200-meter run with a personal record 10:20.30 with Samuel Granderson in 13th at 11:29.54 and Ben Humphries 17th at 13:34.23.

Keondre Westbrook placed second in the shot put at 47-10.7 with Kaiden Thrailkill in fourth at 44-10.7, Jace Sutulovich sixth at 44-6, Fermin Velis seventh at 43-6.

Kolby Fesler was third in the discus at 135-11, while Westbrook was 10th at 107-9, Sutulovich 11th at 107-2 and Esquin Bocanegra 23rd at 83-6.

Palvinson "Jeff" Phizema placed fourth in the 100-meter dash at 11.61, while Murphy Perkins was eighth at 11.81, Thrailkill 15th at 11.97 and Broc Hilburn 23rd at 13.44.

Phizema took fourth place in the long jump at 19-9.25, while Primo Agbehi was seventh at 18-8.5 and Hilburn 16th at 16-7.5.

Agbehi placed fourth in the triple jump at 40-1, while Elijah Coffey was ninth at 38-2 and Jacob Wakefield 12th at 37-0.5.

"Senior Primo Agbehi, he was set to have a tremendous year," Chuck Jones said. "He could have qualified for state in five to six events this season, but he was injured in the first meet and never fully recovered. Primo is far from full speed and for him to finish (fourth) in the triple jump is amazing. I am happy for him."

Thrailkill was fourth in the 300-meter hurdles at 44.14, while Coffey was 12th at 46.51.

"My favorite was senior Kaiden Thrailkill in the 300 hurdles," Chuck Jones said. "Coming off the turn in last place, Kaiden exploded down the final 100 meters passing five hurdlers to finish third in his heat and advance to the state finals. Kaiden PRed by a half second. That was total desire. He would not be denied. I have watched Kaiden compete since he has a seventh grader and I wasn't surprised by that performance. Kaiden is one of those special kids who can shine in those big moments."

Perkins placed fifth in the 200-meters at 24.07, while Chase Mills was 11th at 24.59 and Hilburn 22nd at 27.78.

Coffey was fifth in the 110-meter hurdles at 16.69.

Blaise Becan was seventh in the pole vault at 10-0, while Chase Mills was ninth at 9-6.

Keegan Soucie placed eighth in the high jump at 5-6.

Javier Chavez placed eighth in the 800-meter run at 2:16.00 with Adam Kennedy 14th at 2:29.91.

Soucie placed 14th in the 400-meter dash at 58.62 with Luke Markovich in 14th at 1:02.79.

Liam Scott finished 12th in the 1,600-meter run at 5:08.67, while Samuel Granderson was 18th at 5:16.09 and Ben Humphries 21st at 6:13.79.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Mills, Perkins, Thrailkill and Phizema finished third at 44.36.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Soucie, Mills, Thrailkill and Perkins was sixth at 3:44.39.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Chavez, Kennedy, Scott and Capehart also finished sixth at 9:07.9.

