Siloam Springs Country Club, the First Tee of Northwest Arkansas and the Siloam Springs High School golf program will host the 2019 Siloam Springs Junior Golf Camp from June 4-7 at Siloam Springs Country Club.

The camp will run each day from 9 a.m. t0 noon and is open for boys and girls ages 7-13.

Cost is $40 per child and camp is limited to the first 40 paid golfers. Experienced golfers or those brand new to the game are welcome to attend.

Having fun is the No. 1 rule of Junior Golf Camp, but fundamentals of golf etiquette and rules will be taught. During instruction, participants will rotate between several stations: Driving, chipping, putting and full play.

Deadline to register is May 31. Registrations and payment can be dropped off at Siloam Springs Country Club. For more information, call 479-524-4269.

