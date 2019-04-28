The Siloam Springs softball team scored plenty of runs Tuesday in its 5A-West Conference doubleheader at Russellville, but the Lady Panthers were unable to pick up any wins as Russellville swept the doubleheader 19-9 and 16-15.

Siloam Springs scored six runs in first inning of Game 1 and three more in the second inning to take a 9-0 lead.

5A-West Conference softball standings Overall Conf. Team W-L W-L Greenbrier 14-7 12-0 Greenwood 19-5 10-2 Beebe 14-6 9-3 Alma 12-10 7-5 Vilonia 12-14 6-6 Russellville 4-13 2-10 Siloam Springs 2-17 2-10 LR Christian 0-16 0-12 Last week’s results April 23 Russellville 19-16, Siloam Springs 9-15 Vilonia 18-15, LR Christian 0-0 Greenwood 12-15, Alma 2-0 Greenbrier 6-8, Beebe 2-3 This week’s games April 30 Vilonia at Siloam Springs (DH) Alma at Beebe (DH) Greenwood at Greenbrier (DH) Russellville at LR Christian (DH)

But Russellville answered with three runs in the second and six more in the third to tie the game 9-9. Russellville kept scoring, scoring four in the fourth, two in the fifth and four in the sixth to score the 19-9 victory.

Siloam Springs finished with 11 hits in Game 1, including two hits each from Aislyn Burchette, Sydney Smith, Ericka Galloway and Micah Curry. Makaylee Reichenecker, Hilarie Buffginton and Maggie Torres also had base hits.

Burchette scored two runs and had an RBI, while Smith scored and drove in a run. Galloway had four RBIs and scored a run and had the team's only extra base hit -- a double. Curry and Torres also had an RBI and scored a run.

Buffington and Faith Howie also scored runs.

Jessie Robinson was the losing pitcher and didn't get much help from her defense as the Lady Panthers committed 10 errors.

Siloam Springs trailed 9-3 in the top of the fifth inning of Game 2 and came charging back with five runs to pull within 9-8.

Russellville increased its lead to 10-8 in the bottom of the fifth, but Siloam Springs scored seven runs in the top of the sixth to go up 15-10.

Russellville scored four in the bottom of the sixth to make it 15-14, and the Lady Cyclones scored two more in the seventh to take the 16-15 win.

Siloam Springs finished with 11 hits in Game 2. Reichenecker, Smith and Buffington each had two hits, while Burchette, Katie Mesko, Torres, Galloway and Currie each had one hit.

Reichenecker scored three runs and had two RBIs, while Smith scored two runs and had three RBIs.

Buffington, Torres and Hattie Price each scored two runs, while Burchette scored two runs and had two RBIs. Galloway drove in two runs, while Curry scored and drove in a run. Mesko also scored a run for the Lady Panthers (2-17, 2-10).

Robinson also took the loss in Game 2 for the Lady Panthers.

Siloam Springs' nonconference game against Little Rock McClellan scheduled for April 29 was canceled due to McClellan having to play a conference game. Coach Scott Wright said the Lady Panthers will try and fill that spot with one more game.

The Lady Panthers are scheduled to host Vilonia at 5 p.m. Tuesday for its final 5A-West Conference games at La-Z-Boy Softball Park.

Sports on 04/28/2019