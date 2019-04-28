Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs players, including goalkeeper Reina Tiefel, Hailey Dorsey, Laura Morales and Bethany Markovich defend a Little Rock Christian cornerkick during the second half of Thursday's game at Panther Stadium. Little Rock Christian moved into sole possession of first place in the 5A-West Conference with a 5-1 victory.

Little Rock Christian took an early punch from Siloam Springs' girls, but the Lady Warriors recovered nicely on Thursday afternoon in a key 5A-West Conference soccer match.

Claire Huchingson recorded a hat trick and Little Rock Christian moved into sole possession of first place in the league with a 5-1 thumping of the Lady Panthers at Panther Stadium.

5A-West Conference girls soccer standings Overall Conf. Team W-L W-L LR Christian 15-1-1 11-1 Siloam Springs 12-6 10-2 Russellville 11-5-1 8-3 Greenbrier 13-4 7-4 Greenwood 8-8-1 4-7 Vilonia 9-8 4-7 Alma 3-11 1-10 Beebe 2-14 0-11 Last week April 23 Siloam Springs 1, Greenwood 0 Russellville 6, Alma 0 LR Christian 8, Beebe 0 Greenbrier 4, Vilonia 2 April 25 LR Christian 5, Siloam Springs 1 April 26 Vilonia at Russellville Greenwood at Beebe Alma at Greenbrier This week April 30 Russellville at Siloam Springs Alma at Greenwood Greenbrier at Beebe LR Christian at Vilonia May 3 Siloam Springs at Vilonia Beebe at Alma Greenwood at Greenbrier LR Christian at Russellville

Siloam Springs (12-6, 10-2 5A-West) scored the game's first goal less than three minutes in, but Little Rock Christian (15-1-1, 11-1) scored the next five on its way to a convincing win in a battle of defending state champions.

For Siloam Springs, the loss snapped an eight-game winning streak and the Lady Panthers fell into second place heading into the last week of the regular season.

"It's frustrating, but I told the girls you learn from losing," said Siloam Springs coach Abby Ray. "It's hard to learn things when you're winning every game. When you lose a game you're able to learn a lot from what you did, and that's what happened to us early in the season. We played all those great teams and we lost a lot of games and we learned a lot and got better."

Hailey Dorsey scored with 37 minutes, 22 seconds left in the first half to give a fired-up Lady Panthers squad a 1-0 lead, but the lead would be short-lived.

Darby Stotts scored less than three minutes later to tie the match 1-1, and Stotts contributed on the Lady Warriors' next goal in the 14th minute.

Stotts' well-placed cornerkick connected with Huchingson to give the Lady Warriors a 2-1 lead.

The score remained 2-1 until the 77th minute when Huchingson broke free on a counter attack and was making a beeline toward the Siloam Springs goal when she was fouled from behind. Huchingson scored the ensuing penalty kick for a 3-1 lead at halftime.

Stotts and Huchingson had a nice exchange of passes which led to Huchingson's third goal in the 53rd minute for a 4-1 lead.

"We've been working a lot on scoring, just finishing," said LRC coach Beth Highfill. "We've been having a little problem with that. So really that's been our emphasis since we played (Siloam Springs) the first time. That's one of our main goals this season is finishing and finishing in the corners."

Huchingson didn't play against Siloam Springs the first time the two teams played on March 29 in Little Rock, which resulted in a 1-1 tie after regulation and a 3-2 victory in penalty kicks for the Lady Panthers.

Huchingson was as good as advertised, according to Ray.

"We knew she was going to be good because we've seen that she's scored 19 goals prior to this in conference," Ray said. "I told them at halftime, she's a Megan Hutto. It's very similar to how she plays. ... It's hard to adjust to her. Their speed up top is crazy. That's why I ended up putting Maddie Vaughan in, because they're just so fast up top."

The Lady Panthers gave up a fifth goal with 11:24 remaining when a shot from Meghan Murphy bounced out of the hands of freshman goalkeeper Reina Tiefel. Tiefel later left the game after a head injury and her status for this week in uncertain.

"We talked about how we were really worked up," Ray said. "We saw this as being a really big game, and we were kind of playing not to lose. Whereas I think they were a lot more relaxed going into it, and they just played good soccer. I think that really got in our way."

Siloam Springs 1, Greenwood 0

The Lady Panthers picked up their second 1-0 win over Greenwood this season on Tuesday at Smith-Robinson Stadium. The previous victory was 1-0 March 26 at Panther Stadium.

Laura Morales scored with 9 minutes, 27 seconds left in the first half for the game's only goal. Shelby Johnson had the assist for the Lady Panthers.

Siloam Springs outshot Greenwood 21-6 on the night.

"We played well and dominated possession," said head coach Abby Ray. "(Greenwood is) a hard team to score on because their keeper (Camryn Presley) is very good."

Up next

The Lady Panthers host Russellville at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday for senior night. Siloam Springs defeated Russellville 2-0 at Cyclone Stadium on April 2.

Sports on 04/28/2019